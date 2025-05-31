May 31, 2025 at 11:47 AM ET

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman is not broken but battered. Freeman continues to perform despite a recent ankle injury. So far, he's batting .368 with nine home runs and 37 RBIs.

However, Freeman's ankle troubles are getting the best of him, per Matthew Moreno Dodger Blue 1958. He admits to aggravating his ankle during Friday night's game against the New York Yankees.

Freeman went 3 for 4 with an RBI, and one run scored. The Dodgers went on to win 8-5. The defending World Series champions are 35-22 and leading the National League West by two games.

Nevertheless, the Dodgers are experiencing a series of struggles. Recently, the Dodgers gave up 30 runs in 30 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Additionally, some key players, including Freeman, are battling injuries.

On Saturday, shortstop Mookie Betts will undergo an X-ray for a stubbed toe as relief pitcher Evan Phillips will have season-ending Tommy John surgery. At least 14 Dodgers pitchers are out with injuries, including Tyler Glasnow, Blake Snell, and Roki Sasaki.

Meanwhile, this isn't the first endurance through pain for the MVP of the 2024 World Series.

Freddie Freeman's recent string of injuries

Freeman first became hobbled when the Dodgers were making their run to the World Series. In September 2024, Freeman sprained his ankle after a misplaced step at first base.

He went on to miss 15 games for that, as well as to support his son, 3-year-old Max, who was hospitalized battling Guillain-Barré syndrome, a sporadic neurological disorder.

During the playoffs, Freeman played with a broken rib cartilage. Yet he still managed to bat .250 with 13 hits, four home runs, and 13 RBIs.

In the World Series, Freeman batted .300 with six hits, four home runs, and 12 RBIs. The Dodgers defeated the Yankees in six games, and Freeman won the MVP.

Afterward, Freeman underwent surgery on his ankle during the off-season. He was briefly sidelined in early April.