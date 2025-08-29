After finding himself on the bench in the series finale against the Cincinnati Reds, Freddie Freeman is set to return to the field for the Los Angeles Dodgers in their Friday night opening contest against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Blue Heaven.

And the best part? He won't be the only returning Dodgers player available for Dave Roberts after being scratched on Wednesday, as, according to reporter Jack Harris, Alex Call is also good to go after suffering a back injury earlier in the Reds series.

“Freddie Freeman is back in the Dodgers’ lineup tonight, and Alex Call said he will be available off the bench,” Harris wrote.

Without Freeman, the Dodgers had to shake up their infield for the umpteenth time this fall, placing recently reinstated utility man Kike Hernández at first base while Miguel Rojas started at second, Alex Freeland played third, and Mookie Betts slotted in between them at short. While Hernández did an admirable job filling the former MVP's shoes, finishing the game with a hit, a run, and two RBIs, he isn't Freeman, who would be the proud holder of the NL batting title if the season ended today.

Slowly but surely returning to full strength after a summer hampered by injuries, the Dodgers have a chance to keep their momentum going heading into the fall, with the NL West theirs to lose thanks to a tough stretch of games by the San Diego Padres in Seattle. With Freeman and Call back on the bench, and the trio of Hyeseong Kim, Tommy Edman, and Max Muncy all getting ready to return, the Dodgers have a chance to get right where many expected them to be in time for the playoffs, even if they took the scenic route to get there.

