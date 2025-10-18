The Los Angeles Dodgers are heading to their second straight World Series, and Shohei Ohtani’s Game 4 masterpiece vs. the Milwaukee Brewers might go down as the defining moment of their dominant playoff run. While the baseball world erupted in awe, it was teammate Freddie Freeman’s reaction that perfectly captured what everyone was thinking — that Ohtani’s dominance no longer surprises anyone, it’s expected.

The two-way phenom came into Game 4 mired in a slump, hitting just .103 in the postseason. By the end of the night, he had delivered one of the greatest two-way performances in MLB history, throwing six-plus scoreless innings, striking out 10, and hitting three home runs, including a 469-foot blast that left Dodger Stadium. The victory sealed a four-game sweep and propelled the club to their second straight World Series.

TNT Sports U.S. took to its official X (formerly known as Twitter), sharing the two-time NL MVP’s stunned postgame comments after catching up with Lauren Shehadi.

Freddie Freeman was in disbelief at Shohei Ohtani's performance when he caught up with @LaurenShehadi 😆 pic.twitter.com/KkcpVZD9V1 — TNT Sports U.S. (@TNTSportsUS) October 18, 2025

“Sometimes you’ve got to check yourself and touch him to make sure he’s not just made of steel.”

“Absolutely incredible. Biggest stage, and he goes out and does something like that. It’ll probably be remembered as the Shohei Ohtani game.”

The 16-year veteran's disbelief spoke volumes. His remarks added credibility to what many have already accepted — that Ohtani’s consistency and composure have made dominance look routine. The reaction from Freeman quickly went viral, drawing praise from fans and analysts alike for perfectly summarizing a night that will be replayed for decades.

It also reinforced how rare this era of Dodgers baseball truly is, where historic individual performances merge seamlessly with a team identity built on trust, accountability, and collective excellence. The Dodgers, who will face either the Toronto Blue Jays or Seattle Mariners in the World Series beginning next Friday, are aiming to become the first back-to-back champions since the Yankees captured three straight titles from 1998 to 2000.

Beyond the moment, Freeman’s words reflected the unity and culture driving the Dodgers playoff run. Even amid superstardom, humility and respect define this clubhouse. As L.A. prepares for a shot to repeat as champions, the veteran’s awe underscored what makes this team different — greatness that feels inevitable, but never taken for granted.