The Los Angeles Dodgers narrowly avoided a nightmare scenario Tuesday night when pitcher Justin Wrobleski came within inches of being struck in the head by a scorching line drive. During the opening game of a three-game road series against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Wrobleski instinctively dodged a sharply hit ball by Jordan Beck, likely exceeding 105 mph in exit velocity, in a moment that left players, fans, and the broadcast crew holding their breath.

The MLB safety scare occurred at Coors Field, where the Dodgers bullpen injuries have already piled up this season. Wrobleski, the team’s No. 10 prospect, has played a critical role in plugging the gaps in a rotation that’s seen far too many setbacks.

Fan-driven outlet Dodgers Nation shared the harrowing close call on X (formerly Twitter), using a SportsNet LA broadcast clip to highlight just how dangerously close the ball came to hitting the Dodgers pitcher.

“Dodgers pitcher Justin Wrobleski BARELY avoided getting hit in the head by this ball

Though there were no injuries, the speed and angle of the line drive injury threat highlight just how thin the margin is for pitchers on the mound. According to standard MLB data, a 105 mph ball reaches a pitcher in about 0.4 seconds — leaving little room for error. Reaction time becomes the difference between a routine play and potential traumatic brain injury.

The moment occurred early in a game the Dodgers eventually took control of, leading the Rockies 8-3 heading into the bottom of the sixth inning. Still, the close call served as a sobering reminder of the physical danger pitchers face with every throw. With the bullpen already thinned by injuries, losing the southpaw, even temporarily, would have dealt another tough blow to the Dodgers' depth.

Based on physics estimates and similar MLB incidents, the line drive likely left the bat at 95 to 105 mph. Past cases involving Reese Olson (102 mph) and Chris Bassitt (100 mph) highlight just how dangerous these moments are for pitchers. Fortunately, Wrobleski avoided injury. But the close call served as a sobering reminder of how quickly things can take a terrifying turn on the mound.