The Los Angeles Dodgers, known for their aggressive approach to roster building, are reportedly pursuing elite late-inning relief help this offseason. According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Dodgers are zeroing in on two standout names: free agent Tanner Scott and Milwaukee Brewers closer Devin Williams.

“They are hot on a late-inning reliever,” Rosenthal stated. “Whether it’s signing Tanner Scott as a free agent or trading for Devin Williams, I expect them to do one of those two things.”

The Dodgers’ interest comes as they assemble a roster capable of contending for another World Series title. Adding a dominant arm to the bullpen would solidify their pitching depth, mainly as they aim to replace the innings and impact lost from injuries and free-agent departures.

Scott, one of the top relievers on the free agent market, has drawn significant interest from multiple teams. Over the past two seasons, Scott has been one of baseball's most reliable bullpen arms, compiling a 2.04 ERA, a 31.3% strikeout rate, and an improved 10% walk rate in 150 innings. His ability to limit home runs and induce ground balls makes him particularly attractive to a team like the Dodgers, who play in a pitcher-friendly ballpark.

Dodgers will continue to be aggressive this offseason

Article Continues Below

As Rosenthal noted, the Dodgers were already high on Scott before last season's trade deadline, but he ultimately landed with the San Diego Padres. Now a free agent, Scott could bring premium left-handed power to the back end of the Dodgers’ bullpen, a need that manager Dave Roberts has highlighted.

On the other hand, Williams represents one of the best closers in the game today. Despite missing the first four months of the 2024 season due to a back injury, Williams returned to form with a 1.25 ERA over 21 2/3 innings. His career track record is equally impressive, with a 1.83 ERA and a jaw-dropping 39.4% strikeout rate across 235 2/3 innings since his MLB debut in 2019.

The Brewers are reportedly fielding inquiries from at least ten teams about Williams' availability, including the Dodgers and Yankees. While Milwaukee hasn’t committed to moving their All-Star closer, his status as a pending free agent after 2025 makes him an intriguing trade candidate.

However, acquiring Williams won’t come cheap. In return, Milwaukee is expected to demand a significant package of prospects or young MLB-ready talent. Fortunately for the Dodgers, they boast one of the most profound farm systems in baseball, giving them the assets to make a compelling offer if they pursue Williams.

Whether the Dodgers opt for Scott, Williams, or potentially both, the stakes are high as they look to bolster their bullpen for another championship push. While Scott offers the flexibility of a free-agent signing, Williams’ proven dominance in high-pressure situations could be the game-changer Los Angeles needs to solidify its late-inning relief corps. With Rosenthal’s expectation that the Dodgers will move aggressively to secure one of these two elite arms, fans can anticipate an exciting addition to a team already brimming with talent.