The Los Angeles Dodgers have set their 26-man roster ahead of the World Series. They face the Yankees in the 12th iteration of the Fall Classic between the traditional rivals. One big change was noted by The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya. Bullpen arm Evan Phillips is off the roster and Brusdar Graterol is on.

Expand Tweet

The Dodgers bullpen is dominant and has been particularly great when they need to start and finish the game. They clinched the NLCS with a bullpen game and won Game 4 of the NLDS as well. With Clayton Kershaw and Tyler Glasnow injured and unavailable, they will need to start a game in this series.

Brusdar Graterol made only seven appearances this season as he dealt with shoulder issues. The veteran has postseason experience with the Dodgers, so this will not be a foreign spotlight to him. While Dave Roberts would have liked to have Phillips, Graderol is not a bad secondary option.

Dodgers set World Series roster

One big addition to the World Series roster for the Dodgers is shortstop Miguel Rojas. He left the NLDS with an injury and was not on the NLCS roster. Tommy Edman came in from center field to play shortstop and was dominant at the plate. He won NLCS MVP because of his 11 hits and 11 RBIs. While the team is full of stars, it was Edman who shined against the Mets.

Kevin Kiermaier is notably off the World Series roster. He came in as a defensive replacement in the outfield a few times in the NLCS but was not used much on offense. If Rojas can play, Edman may go back to center field and Andy Pages would be the defensive replacement. Pages hit two home runs in Game 5 of the NLCS.

Game 1 of the 2024 World Series is on Friday night at 8:08.