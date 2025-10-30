The Toronto Blue Jays wasted no time going after Blake Snell in Game 5 of the World Series. In the first two pitches to be exact against the Los Angeles Dodgers starter. Davis Schneider and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. made WS history in the process.

Schneider stepped to the plate hearing the sounds of “TV Off” over the loud speakers from Grammy winning rapper Kendrick Lamar. He also entered the game replacing lead-off hitter George Springer amid his injury. Schneider immediately attempted to force Dodger fans to consider turning their TV off after watching this unfold:

DAVIS SCHNEIDER LEADS OFF GAME 5 WITH A HOMER ON THE FIRST PITCH 💥pic.twitter.com/2JGXqfI3E8 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 30, 2025 Expand Tweet

Then “Vladdy” stepped up to the bat next — and sent his own baseball into orbit.

VLADDY GUERRERO JR. GOES BACK-TO-BACK OFF SNELL TO OPEN A BIG GAME 5 🔥 What a start for the Blue Jays!pic.twitter.com/3xvrfjfc7S https://t.co/VXzmyPVY5O — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 30, 2025

It's the first time in World Series history that a team smacked back-to-back home runs on the first two at bats — confirmed by USA Today baseball columnist Bob Nightengale.

How did Blake Snell, Dodgers counter early Blue Jays HR's?

Blue Jays hitting coach David Popkins hinted at finding the weak spot in Snell's game before the epic HRs. Popkins shared how Snell has a knack for “reading swings” after his pitch.

But Schneider ripped through Snell's 96 mph fastball and sent the ball flying 373 feet into the L.A. evening sky. Snell fired the same pitch on the first try against Guerrero Jr. Snell never diverted from the four-seamer…and “Vladdy” made him pay. The Blue Jays' power hitter produced a higher elevation on his homer (394 feet.).

Did Snell stick with the fastball? Not when Bo Bichette took the plate, as Snell switched to the curveball. Snell flung four straight curves at the third batter for Toronto before flipping to the changeup. Bichette left with a strike-swinging miss on Snell's 84 mph changeup.

Alejandro Kirk never faced a fastball from Snell and neither did Daulton Varsho — as they faced a combined three sliders.