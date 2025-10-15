The Los Angeles Dodgers took a commanding 2-0 lead over the Milwaukee Brewers in the 2025 NLCS behind another dominant outing from their starting rotation. After Yoshinobu Yamamoto threw a complete game in Game 2, teammate Kiké Hernández wasn’t the least bit surprised.

SportsNet LA took to X (formerly known as Twitter), sharing a clip of Hernández following the win where he praised Yamamoto’s poise and performance in the moment.

“I wish I could say I’m surprised, but I’m not… When he’s on, he’s in total control.”

"I wish I could say I'm surprised, but I'm not… When he's on, he's in total control."

Kiké Hernández on Yoshinobu Yamamoto's complete-game gem:

The quote from the veteran outfielder came after Yamamoto allowed just one run on three hits while striking out seven. It was the first complete game by a Dodgers pitcher in the postseason since 2017 and highlighted just how deep the Dodgers pitching rotation has become this October.

Hernández's postgame reaction wasn’t just about one pitcher — it reflected the broader confidence this clubhouse has in its rotation.

MLB Network also posted the Dodgers outfielder giving his flowers to the entire pitching staff in an interview with the network’s Abby Labar.

"Can't talk enough about our starting pitching. If it wasn't for them we probably wouldn't be in this position we're in right now." – @kikehndez

The 27-year-old pitcher's NLCS Game 2 performance was a clinic in command. After giving up a leadoff home run, he retired 24 of the next 27 hitters and needed just 111 pitches to finish the job. His complete game followed Blake Snell’s eight-inning gem in Game 1, giving the Dodgers back-to-back dominant starts in the series.

The Dodgers pitching rotation has not only carried them early in the NLCS but also positioned them as clear favorites to reach another World Series. With Game 3 shifting to Los Angeles, the team holds all momentum.

As Hernández made clear, Yamamoto’s dominance didn’t shock the clubhouse. It only confirmed what they already knew—this staff is built to win in October.