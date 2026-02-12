Coming off of back-to-back World Series titles, the Los Angeles Dodgers are looking to make it a third-straight in 2026. While they already have plenty of talent on their roster, the Dodgers are turning over every rock in an effort to continually improve.

Los Angeles has signed Keston Hiura to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training, via Jon Heyman of the New York Post. The financial terms of his contract are not yet known.

Back in 2019, Hiura was ranked as the 20th-best prospect in baseball by MLB Pipeline. He was one spot above Dylan Cease, who recently signed a $210 million contract with the Toronto Blue Jays. Early on in his career, it looked as if Hiura would live up to his prospect pedigree.

As a rookie with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2019, the infielder hit .303 with 19 home runs, 49 RBIs and nine steals. While he had 13 home runs in 2020 and another 14 in 2022, he never progressed beyond being just a power bat. Furthermore, Hiura never appeared in more than 80 games in a season. His four year run with the Brewers ended with him hitting .238 with 50 home runs, 132 RBIs and 20 stolen bases.

After being out of the league in 2023, Hiura emerged with the Los Angeles Angels in 2024. However, he only appeared in 10 games. The Colorado Rockies gave him an opportunity in 2025, but that lasted just eight games at the major league level. Hiura's power wasn't even evident as he didn't have a home run over 45 total at-bats with both teams.

The Dodgers aren't counting on Hiura to be a difference maker. He'll need to prove himself in spring training to even make the roster. Still, on a minor league deal, Los Angeles was willing to roll the dice and see what the infielder still has to offer.