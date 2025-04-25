The defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers are the best team in baseball, but the Dodgers' pitching is struggling. Their rotation, including Clayton Kershaw, Blake Snell, and Tyler Glasnow, is afflicted by injuries.

To remedy that, the Dodgers acquired the talents of New York Yankees reliever Yoendrys Gomez off waivers on Friday, per Jorge Castillo of ESPN.

Gomez is in his sophomore season. He is 1-1 with an ERA of 2.70 and 10 strikeouts in 10 innings pitched.

Gomez's last start with the Yankees was on Monday against the Cleveland Guardians. He threw for 3 innings and gave up three runs, a hit, and a walk in a 6-4 loss.

The Dodgers' pitching issues have been mounting, especially after the Chicago Cubs swept the Dodgers on Thursday. Among their biggest hurdles is their bullpen.

Rookie relievers Jack Dryer and Ben Casparius have had modest successes. Meanwhile, veteran relievers such as Blake Treinen, Brusdar Graterol, and Evan Phillips have experienced injury.

Phillips was activated from the injured list on April 19.

The hope is that by bringing on Gomez, he could continue this string of success on the part of the young guns.

Yoendrys Gomez brings depth to the Dodgers' bullpen

Even though he has only been a major leaguer for two seasons, Gomez brings some useful attributes to the Dodgers.

He has demonstrated himself to the relief pitcher that go can pitch multiple innings and get right handed hitters out.

Gomez brings a versatile of pitches in his arsenal, including a fastball, slider, curveball, change up, and cutter. He also has a strong sense of pitch control and his diversity of pitches could help him while going multiple innings.

Despite some mixed results, Gomez has shown a combination of durability and depth that can be useful to the Dodger bullpen.

Not to mention the fact that he is healthy.