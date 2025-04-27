The Los Angeles Dodgers' World Series title defense season is off to a strong start. However, Dave Roberts faces a familiar problem: injuries to his pitching staff.

Shohei Ohtani, Clayton Kershaw, and Blake Snell are all unable to pitch. However, Tony Gonsolin's return will help to steady the ship in the meantime. He gives Roberts another All-Star arm to pencil into his schedule.

Gonsolin's return to the mound is one of many the Dodgers hope to see in the coming months. His last outing was in 2023, making him a sight for sore eyes amongst Los Angeles fans. Ohtani and Kershaw are also awaiting their 2025 pitching debuts, something that the team hopes to change ahead of schedule. He will be activated and will pitch next week, according to Dodgers reporter Mike DiGiovanna.

The Dodgers have seen dominant performances from their pitchers this season. However, inconsistency between their starters is a problem. Additionally, their pitchers are operating on a strange schedule under Roberts.

When they are healthy, there is no shortage of All-Star appearances, Cy Young awards, and dominant pitches in the Los Angeles rotation. At full health, the team has eight different pitchers for only five rotation spots. The overabundance of talent has the team considering moving some of their pitching talent to help the Dodgers' offense.

As per usual, the roster in Los Angeles is star-studded. With big names, though, comes big expectations. They are heavily favored to repeat as World Series champions. Few teams can match their talent, whether it be in the batter's box or on the mound. That leaves one key obstacle for the Dodgers to overcome: their injuries.

Tyler Glasnow suffered a scare in his last start for Los Angeles, but he stayed off the injured list. Unfortunately for him, though, his career has shown that it is only a matter of time before he misses starts.

The Los Angeles Dodgers await Gonsolin's return and hope that he can start a pattern of pitchers returning to improve the team's rotation. If they do, back-to-back championships are within their grasp.