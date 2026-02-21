The Los Angeles Dodgers locked in Kike Hernandez before reuniting in Arizona. Yet now they must place him on the injured list, all after adding a former Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder.

The versatile infielder/outfielder will sit for the next 60 days on IL as he deals with a torn tendon in his left elbow. Hernandez may not be ready to go for the season opener — let alone the middle of the season.

That left L.A. and manager Dave Roberts to pluck away Jack Suwinski via the Pirates, with the team announcing the decision on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

Hernandez is one of the biggest early MLB Spring Training injuries for the back-to-back World Champions.

Who is Jack Suwinski, Kike Hernandez's brief Dodgers replacement?

Suwinski is a 27-year-old Chicago native heading to the champs.

Article Continues Below

He's no stranger to the National League West, though. Suwinski got drafted by Dodgers rival San Diego — with the Padres landing him in the 15th round of the MLB June Amateur Draft.

But he spent the first four seasons of his MLB career in the Steel City. He smacked 66 hits with 19 home runs in his first season with the Pirates back in 2022. He also drove in 38 runners while appearing in 106 total games.

Suwinski then smacked 100 hits for Pittsburgh and blasted 26 home runs, while driving in 74 runners home. He showed his wheels too in stealing 13 bases.

But his numbers declined after his second season — settling for a combined 67 total hits the next two seasons and 12 home runs. Now he's considered a rental for the outspoken Hernandez, who first announced his return to the Dodgers on Feb. 12.

The 34-year-old is a fan favorite due to his unapologetic nature — which he showed during the latest victory parade after beating Toronto.