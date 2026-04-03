Alabama football watched Isaiah Horton drift off but stay in the Southeastern Conference. He'll soon catch passes at Texas A&M this fall. But what led to his decision in leaving Tuscaloosa?

Horton addressed reporters for the first time since his departure Thursday. He revealed a belief in the Aggies' system is what drove him out of ‘Bama.

“I believe in coach [Mike] Elko, the culture he’s building here, I believe in Marcel Reed,” Horton said. “I believe in him with all my heart, and I believe in this program, and I believe in this culture.”

Alabama WR transfer Isaiah Horton on why he came to Texas A&M: “I believe in coach Elko, the culture he’s building here, I believe in Marcel Reed. … I believe in him with all my heart, and I believe in this program, and I believe in this culture.” pic.twitter.com/PP8b8aB9kH — Carter Karels (@CarterKarels) April 2, 2026

The junior leaves the Crimson Tide scoring a career-high eight touchdowns. He delivered that production with projected first round quarterback Ty Simpson behind center. Horton also played in a high-powered offense orchestrated by Kalen DeBoer. He still earned his share of grabs while playing alongside heralded stars Ryan Williams and Germie Bernard.

Except his receptions declined compared to his 2024 production. He hauled in 56 catches playing with Cam Ward at Miami during that '24 campaign. The Hurricanes went on to return to the National Championship game this past season.

The Aggies fell to Miami in the College Football Playoffs first round. Horton's arrival via the College Football Transfer Portal speaks to Elko aiming to reignite the offense in big games.

Horton will form an explosive collaboration with the returning dual-threat Reed. The QB1 for Texas A&M will hear Heisman Trophy chatter ahead of this season in his 2026 return. Now Horton adds a plethora of big-game experience from Coral Gables and Tuscaloosa.