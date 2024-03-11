The Los Angeles Dodgers will begin the 2024 season in Korea. On Monday, LA announced that Tyler Glasnow will start Opening Day for the ball club, while Yoshinobu Yamamoto will pitch the second and final game of the Korea Series, or the Seoul Series, via Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic.

Glasnow and Yamamoto have both been expected to pitch in the two-game Seoul Series, it just was not revealed in which order until now. They are both ace-caliber starting pitchers. In fact, even though Glasnow is drawing the first regular season start of the year, it's safe to refer to the pitching duo as co-aces.

Bobby Miller is right behind Glasnow and Yamamoto in the rotation. He may have even received some consideration for the Korea Series. In the end, though, the decision came down to Los Angeles' two new stars.

Dodgers: When is the Seoul Series?

The Dodgers and San Diego Padres will kickoff the 2024 season in Korea on March 20 and March 21. However, both teams will return to the USA after the series and play a few more spring training games before resuming their regular seasons.

Opening Day for the remainder of the league is scheduled for March 28. That is also when LA and San Diego will play their third games of the season.

The Seoul Series continues an effort by the league to reach a global audience. Of course, the 2023 World Baseball Classic helped in that regard, but MLB has played various regular season games in different countries as well.

Tyler Glasnow will look to lead the Dodgers to an Opening Day victory in Korea to begin the 2024 season.