The Los Angeles Dodgers posted a brilliant performance in Game 2 of the World Series Saturday, to defeat the Toronto Blue Jays. Yoshinobu Yamamoto worked a complete game, allowing just one run against Toronto. The series is now tied 1-1.

Following the game retired NBA star Magic Johnson, who is part of the Dodgers ownership group, celebrated his team's victory. Johnson was in Toronto to attend the game.

“Dodger Nation, our Dodgers won 5-1 tonight to even the Series! Cookie and I enjoyed hanging out with Dodgers and new Lakers owners Mark, Kim and Samantha Walter, and our friend Les at the World Series Game 2 in Toronto,” Johnson posted to X, formerly Twitter.

Johnson is a passionate Dodgers fan, who has helped the team build themselves back into a Major League Baseball power. Los Angeles has won two World Series championships in just the last five years.

In Game 2 of the World Series Saturday, Yamamoto struck out eight batters to lead his team. The Dodgers pitcher allowed just four hits in the game. It was a complete turnaround after Game 1, where Toronto posted an explosive performance with 11 runs in a victory.

The Dodgers hope to win their second consecutive World Series

The Dodgers needed a big win in Game 2 of the World Series Saturday, and they got it. Now, the series moves to Los Angeles, and the club has a chance to build momentum.

Los Angeles must take on Blue Jays hurler Max Scherzer in Game 3. Scherzer is a well-traveled veteran with more Major League Baseball experience than just about anyone.

“He's one of one,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said of Scherzer, per the Associated Press. “Great competitor. Don't want to touch him during outings, don't want to pat him on the backside. Wants to be the guy. I really enjoyed managing a future Hall of Famer. He's very smart. He's a baseball player first, then a pitcher. It's going to be a good test for us in Game 3.”

Scherzer is prepared and ready for the challenge.

“This is what you play for, to be able to get to this spot, to get to this moment, to have a shot at it,” Scherzer said. “You just think about, throughout your whole life, all the different things that have unfolded. Just so fortunate to have another crack at this. There's so many great players that have never gotten to a World Series, so many great players where they only have one World Series.”

The Dodgers and Blue Jays play Game 3 on Monday, with Tyler Glasnow on the hill for Los Angeles. Magic Johnson will most definitely be watching, and cheering on his team.