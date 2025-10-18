The Los Angeles Dodgers are back in the World Series, and few could hide their excitement, especially Magic Johnson. The NBA Hall of Famer and Dodgers co-owner took to social media to express his pride in the team’s dominant run. He singled out Shohei Ohtani and Dave Roberts for leading the charge. With Ohtani’s record-breaking performance and Roberts’ steady leadership, the Dodgers look every bit like a team built for championship glory.

Magic Johnson’s post perfectly captured the emotion of the moment. He shared how he and Cookie witnessed Ohtani deliver one of the greatest performances in baseball history. Shohei Ohtani hit three home runs and pitched a two-hitter with 10 strikeouts during the Dodgers’ 5–1 win over the Brewers in the NLCS clincher. With that performance, the victory not only sealed a World Series berth but also highlighted why Ohtani has become the face of baseball. His two-way brilliance continues to redefine what’s possible in the modern game.

Furthermore, Johnson didn’t stop there. He extended his congratulations to Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, the coaching staff, and the fan base. He expressed deep appreciation for their effort and unity throughout the season. His message was vintage Magic, heartfelt, unifying, and full of pride for the team’s success.

Meanwhile, for Dave Roberts, the trip back to the World Series marks another milestone in his tenure. Despite years of scrutiny, his calm and consistent approach has kept the Dodgers among baseball’s elite. As for Ohtani, his latest masterpiece adds to an already historic postseason run. It also reinforces his place as one of the game’s most complete players.

Now, as the World Series approaches, the Dodgers’ blend of star power and leadership will once again be tested. Magic Johnson’s words echoed what every fan felt that night, pride, excitement, and belief that this team might just bring another championship home to Los Angeles.

After all, with Shohei Ohtani leading the charge, who’s ready to witness Dodgers history once again?