The Los Angeles Dodgers were stunned Thursday morning when longtime ace Clayton Kershaw informed teammates of his retirement through a group message. The announcement came just hours before the start of the team’s four-game series with the San Francisco Giants. It sparked a wave of emotional reactions throughout the Dodgers clubhouse, with Max Muncy among the players most visibly affected.

Veteran players like Freddie Freeman reportedly knew about the decision ahead of time, but for most of the roster, the group message came as a surprise. Before first pitch, Max Muncy addressed reporters, echoing the disbelief many fans were already feeling. The Orange County Register’s Bill Plunkett took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) account to share Muncy’s stunned reaction to the announcement.

“I know it’s reality but I don’t know that I believe it.”

#Dodgers Max Muncy said some teammates knew of Kershaw retirement decision earlier but Kershaw let everyone know this morning in players’ chat group. Muncy: “I know it’s reality but I don’t know that I believe it.” — Bill Plunkett (@billplunkettocr) September 18, 2025

The retirement caps off an illustrious 18-season career that includes three Cy Young Awards, an MVP, two World Series titles and more than 3,000 strikeouts. In 2025, the southpaw remained effective with a 10-2 record and a 3.53 ERA in 20 starts, which added to the surprise timing of the news. But for the club, the focus now shifts to how they finish the season without one of the game’s greatest to wear the Dodger Blue.

The club’s push toward the 2025 MLB postseason remains tight, with a narrow lead over the San Diego Padres in the NL West. Balancing the emotional weight of Kershaw’s farewell with the focus required for a playoff race now becomes the challenge facing the roster.

The four-game series against the Giants could feature Kershaw’s final regular season appearance at Chavez Ravine. If he doesn’t take the mound, the team may rely more heavily on the bullpen to navigate early innings and manage both the emotional and physical demands of the weekend.

The 35-year-old's response captures the mood of a fan base and locker room processing the end of an era in real time. As the Dodgers clubhouse recalibrates, Kershaw’s legacy continues to anchor the culture — even as the team looks ahead to October without him.