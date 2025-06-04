Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy put on a show early in Tuesday night's showdown against the New York Mets at Dodger Stadium. With Los Angeles ahead by a run and with a man on base, Muncy sent one deep off Mets starter Tylor Megill for a two-run home run that put Los Angeles ahead by three.

Muncy took two balls and had a strike in the first three offerings of Megill before making strong contact on Megill's 95 mph fastball.

Max Muncy adds to the party early for the Dodgers 💥pic.twitter.com/Ilj5wc8nKh — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) June 4, 2025

Fans are also left incredibly hyped by that Munch blast.

“MAXNADO DOING HIS THING💣💣💣💣,” shared a social media user on X (formerly Twitter).

From another commenter: “Max Muncy is on fire, hitting those homers like it's nothing. Love watching him play!”

“This is just another regular day for him,” one said.

“What a smash 🔥,” chimed in a fan.

Via a different comment: “Crush it 🔥”

After touching all bases, Muncy returned to the dugout, where he got a handful of sunflower seeds to the face from Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts, who has recently defended the Dodgers star.

Dave Roberts activated his dad mode with this sequence pic.twitter.com/t0uZyu26So — Blake Harris (@BlakeHHarris) June 4, 2025

Muncy simply appears to have Megill's number. The Dodgers infielder entered the Mets game 4-for-5 with a double and a home run, plus three walks in his career in the big leagues against Megill. Moreover, Muncy's home run in the first inning of Game 2 of their series against the Mets was another highlight of Muncy's hot stretch of late.

Although he went 0-for-3 (with two walks) in a 4-3 loss in the series opener versus New York on Monday, Muncy has now hit four home runs in four games, and he could add to that depending on how the rest of Wednesday's outing turns out.

Here's more about Muncy, per Noah Camras of Dodgers Nation: “Max Muncy may just be back. He just hit his fifth home run in his last seven games. His OPS is up to .767, the highest it's been all year. When Muncy is rolling the Dodgers usually roll — and Muncy looks really good at the plate right now.”

After his first inning bomb at Megill's expense, Muncy has eight home runs in the 2025 MLB regular season thus far. That puts him closer to surpassing his 15-home run production in 2024 when he was limited to only 73 games, mostly because of an oblique injury that sidelined him for over three months.