There's a saying that has been increasing common in Los Angeles: as goes Max Muncy, so goes the Dodgers.

In games where Muncy saw action, the Dodgers have a 54-35 record, taking care of business against some of the best teams MLB has to offer. But when Muncy isn't available for one reason or another? Goodness, things fall apart in a major way, as the team's 25-29 record clearly proves.

Fortunately, after going 1-5 over their last two games, including three-straight losses to the Pittsburgh Pirates, Muncy is officially back in LA, rejoining the Dodgers are they take on the Colorado Rockies in their pursuit of win No. 80. Discussing his rehab process with Kirsten Watson before the game, Muncy revealed his path back to the majors and why he feels he's back on track.

“Body feels good. You know, it's a strange rehab assignment because it's one of those ones where you literally don't worry about any of the results. You're kind of more worried about checking boxes, you know, make sure you get swings off. You know, get a swing and miss, get a check swing,” Muncy explained.

“So the results you're looking for weren't necessarily on-field results. It was more so just is the body gonna hold up, and everything felt great. There was no lingering soreness. No side effects, and you know, I felt like I was getting my swing off. I didn't feel like anything was holding it back, and not to us, that was the most important thing everything else we can kind of figure out as we go. But you know, health-wise, that was the most important thing.”

While Muncy is more of a lunch pail player than a household name, especially on a team absolutely loaded with legitimate Superstars, he has been the veteran leader who seemingly serves as a calming force in the dugout and in the middle of the order. With the playoffs rapidly approaching, a healthy Muncy might be just what the Doc ordered to get LA back on track.