Max Muncy walked into the 2025 season a two-time MLB All-Star and World Series champion. But his '25 campaign has become error-filled with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The third baseman Muncy now sits at eight errors. That's the second-highest mark among players of his position. He committed one fielding error in the eighth inning Sunday as L.A. fell 3-1 to the New York Mets. Muncy sounded off on his fielding struggles via Jack Harris of the L.A. Times.

“It's tough,” Muncy began. “It's one of those things where I'm just not really good defensively right now. Not going to shy away from it.”

Does he have a solution to his recent woes?

“All I can do is keep showing up every day, working on it, trying to figure things out, trying to get better. That's what I've been doing. That's what I'm going to keep doing,” Muncy said.

Max Muncy dove further into error-filled start with Dodgers

The veteran doesn't want to focus on his mistakes. Saying “if you let it get you down, it's going to keep getting worse.”

He stated a plan to move forward. By remaining confident in himself through the errors.

“Keep believing in myself that I know I can be a good defender,” Muncy said. “I know I haven't shown it. But I know I can be a good defender. And so I've got to keep believing in myself and just keep showing up and putting in the work.”

Offensively, Muncy and the Dodgers struggled at Citi Field. Shohei Ohtani started out the first by blasting a home run off the second pitch. But Ohtani's homer became the Dodgers' lone score of the evening.

Muncy didn't earn his hit until the final inning. He smacked a single to right field in taking a 95 mph sinker. The Mets, however, tagged him out at second base following an Andy Pages grounder.

The 34-year-old has 32 hits and three home runs this season. But a number he clearly wants to see drop this season are the errors.