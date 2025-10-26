On Saturday evening, the Los Angeles Dodgers tied the World Series with the Toronto Blue Jays at one game apiece with a comfortable 5-1 road victory. It was a much-needed win for the Dodgers, who had fallen behind 0-1 after a 11-4 shellacking in Game 1 of the series on Friday night.

Among the Dodgers players who performed well on Sunday was catcher Will Smith, who launched a home run in this game and also did some nice work behind the plate.

After the game, Smith stopped by FOX Sports' postgame show, featuring former MLB stars David Ortiz, Derek Jeter, and Alex Rodriguez. Ortiz gave Smith a shirt that said “My Dawg,” featuring a picture of himself in his famous Boston Red Sox jersey.

Ortiz also gave a playful warning about what would happen if Smith opted not to wear the shirt.

“Hey the last time I tried to give out this shirt, he didn't take it, I cursed him and he went 0-4 tonight,” said Ortiz, per FOX Sports: MLB on X, formerly Twitter.

He was referring to Blue Jays third baseman Addison Barger, who indeed went 0-4 from the plate during the Game 2 loss for Toronto.

A big win for the Dodgers

For the first two series of the postseason, the Los Angeles Dodgers had made it a habit of going up two games to nothing on the road, essentially ending those series before they ever had a chance to play at Dodger Stadium.

That wasn't going to be the case this time around, as Los Angeles dropped Game 1 in blowout fashion, including surrendering a shocking nine-run inning from the Blue Jays at one point.

However, as has often been the case, the Dodgers and their MLB payroll-leading lineup showed some resiliency in Game 2, getting another elite start and complete game out of pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

The series now shifts to Los Angeles for Games 3 through 5, and if the Dodgers are able to find a way to win all three, they'll be World Series champions for the second straight year and third time in the last six.

Game 3 is set for Monday at 8:00 PM ET.