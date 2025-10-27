Ever since his Game 7-winning home run in the ALCS, George Springer has become a folk hero. It was his long ball that propelled the Blue Jays into the World Series for the first time since 1993.

Now, as the World Series heads to Los Angeles with the series even at a game apiece, Springer is expected to feel the wrath from Dodgers fans, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today. Specifically, the boos will come because he was on the 2017 Houston Astros, which used illegal sign-stealing techniques to win the World Series.

Meanwhile, Blue Jays third baseman Erine Clement is going to join in on the boos, but for a different reason. Essentially, he believes that booing his teammate will help to inspire him.

“When he gets booed, I usually boo him as well,” Clement said. In Game 1, Springer was 2-for-5 with one run scored as the Blue Jays defeated the Dodgers 11-4. Then in Game 2, Springer was 1-for-3 and scored the only run in a 5-1 loss.

In Game 1, Clement went 2-for-4 with an RBI. In the following game, he went 1-for-3. All the while, the Blue Jays are looking to win their first World Series since 1993. If they do, they will dethrone the defending champion Dodgers.

George Springer's involvement with the 2017 Astros

In 2017, the Houston Astros appeared to have won the World Series legitimately against the Dodgers in seven games. However, the baseball world was rocked when it came to light that the Astros used a sophisticated sign-stealing system.

Essentially, the team implemented an electronic system to steal signs during the playoffs and the World Series. As a result, the organization was levied with $5 million fine and lost draft picks. Plus, personnel were fired, and manager Alex Cora, who was a bench coach, was fired as manager of the Boston Red Sox.

All the while, Springer was the World Series MVP. He batted .379 with five home runs and seven RBIs.