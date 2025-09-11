The Los Angeles Dodgers are on a roll once again. After getting swept in a series against the Pittsburgh Pirates and losing two of three games versus the Baltimore Orioles, the reigning World Series champions have seemingly found the cure to their malaise, which was none other than a date with the worst team in baseball today, the Colorado Rockies.

The Dodgers capped their three-game sweep of Colorado at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday night, crushing the visiting team in a 9-0 victory.

Dodgers star Mookie Betts, who is having a terrific September, added to his great month at the plate with a huge performance versus the Rockies. The former American League Most Valuable Player went 4-for-5 with five RBIs. One of those hits came in the form of a towering grand slam in the eighth inning that stretched Los Angeles' lead to eight.

Colorado relief pitcher Anthony Molina was the victim on the mound by that big home run by Betts that plated Andy Pages, Ben Rortvedt and Shohei Ohtani as well. Betts was way ahead of the count (3-0) before sending Molina's 96 mph four-seam fastball to the yard.

Article Continues Below

And with that tater, Betts extended his multi-RBI games to five. It's just the first time since 2010 that a Dodger managed to stitch together such a streak. The last player to do so before Betts did it again was Matt Kemp, who had five consecutive games of multiple RBI outings in 2010, as noted by Sarah Langs of MLB.com.

Betts and Kemp are also now tied for the longest such streak in the history of the Dodgers. The franchise record is six, set by Roy Campanella in 1953. That means Betts can tie the legendary catcher if he can record at least two RBIs in this coming Friday's series opener against National League West rival San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park.

Betts, who hit just .240 in June and .205 in July, has since recovered from his slump. He batted .288/.358/.404 in August and so far in September, the eight-time All-Star is hitting .385/.400/.821 with four home runs and 15 RBIs through nine games.

The Dodgers improved to 82-64, three games better than the rest of their rivals in the NL West.