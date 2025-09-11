After being announced as the three hitter in the Los Angeles Dodgers series finale against the Colorado Rockies, Will Smith was a late scratch, with Dave Roberts instead turning to Ben Rortvedt under the mask.

Revealing the move shortly before the opening pitch, the Dodgers broadcast noted that the bone bruise on the top of Smith's hand had a flare-up, sending the All-Star to the bench for the game and calling Rortvedt, who is still playing in place of an also-injured Dalton Rushing, back into action with Tyler Glasnow on the mound.

Originally suffering a bone bruise the week prior against the Pirates, Smith made his return against the Rockies earlier in the series and immediately made an impact, going 1-of-4 at the plate with a double and a run scored while calling a very good game for Emmet Sheehan. While it seemed like maybe, just maybe, the Dodgers would be able to count on Smith consistently moving forward, at least until Rushing returns as a consistent reserve, Wednesday night proved that, unfortunately, that might not be the case.

With Smith out once more, the Dodgers will turn to Rortvedt, who joined LA as part of the Hunter Feduccia trade alongside Paul Gervase and Adam Serwinowski. Though Rortvedt has only appeared in 31 games so far this season, six of those came in Los Angeles, with the team recording a 2-3 record in games he's appeared in.

Will Rortvedt even up his record in a Dodgers uniform at 3-3 with a sweep of the Rockies? While only time will tell, it's safe to say fans will have a close eye on Rortvedt, as he might have to play a not-insignificant role down the stretch.