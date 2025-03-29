While people are theorizing on who the Los Angeles Dodgers' biggest threat is, the team keeps on winning baseball games as they're now 4-0 off a spectacular moment of star Mookie Betts walking it off on Friday against the Detroit Tigers. As the Dodgers are trying to repeat as champions, their season has started with a bang with the walk-off as Betts spoke more about the moment.

Betts would be up to bat with two on base in the bottom of the 10th inning and the score tied at five runs apiece as the Los Angeles slugger faced a full count. On the eighth pitch, Betts hit the ball just below the strike zone with enough power to send it to left field for the walk-off dinger, a moment that he described as “super special” according to USA Today.

“That was super special,” Betts said. “I know it sounds super selfish, but just more for me, man. I was proud of myself coming in, and playing underweight. Not that it’s a big deal playing underweight, but just the fight. I’ve kind of been through ups and downs, the night where I’m just crying because I’m sick. My wife, they’re kind of holding me, you know, so that’s where that emotion comes from. And then, obviously winning for the boys.”

MOOKIE WALK-OFF HAS A NICE RING TO IT! pic.twitter.com/PxkIPflnzA — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) March 29, 2025 Expand Tweet

The team is now 4-0 as said before as before traditional opening day, the Dodgers beat the Cubs twice in Japan to get it going as manager Dave Roberts even said how despite the hot start, “we're not even playing our best baseball.”

“This is by far the best opening week I’ve ever experienced,” Roberts said. “I think that if you’re a Dodger fan, I think that you feel the same way I do. I just couldn’t have scripted it any better. Obviously, we’re 4-0, finding ways to win, and we’re not even playing our best baseball and are still finding ways to win.”

Dodgers' Mookie Betts came into the game coming off an illness

Some may have forgotten that the Dodgers star in Betts had an illness during the Japan series and dropped a ton of weight which was reportedly 25 pounds. Still, Betts came into Friday's game and put up a two home run game which even himself wasn't surprised about.

“No, like I’m still good at baseball, it’s still possible,” Betts at 32 years old said. “Another seven or eight pounds will help me a lot, but 10 would be ideal. Got to keep eating. I got both of them cooking. I’m eating during the game. So, we’re doing what it takes.”

For Roberts, despite knowing the type of baseball player Betts has shown to be over the years, he was still impressed by his performance coming off the illness and losing weight.

“That was not on my bingo card,” Roberts said. “He just does some special things. He’s obviously a tremendous ballplayer. … But given what he’s been under the last couple of weeks, and to still go out there and be ready, and not be 100%, and still give us everything he has, coming up huge, I can’t say enough about Mookie.”

The Dodgers are 4-0 as they finish the series against the Tigers on Saturday.