The Los Angeles Dodgers are preparing to face the New York Yankees in the World Series. While the focus will be on the matchup between Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge, the Dodgers have another superstar who could end up stealing the show, Mookie Betts.

Betts, the Dodgers star right fielder, is a former MVP, two-time World Series champion, eight-time All-Star, six-time Gold Glover and six-time Silver Slugger who has somehow gone under-the-radar during Shohei Ohtani's historic first season with the Dodgers. Even though he missed 46 games due to injury, Betts was still one of the Dodgers' best and most important players this season. Betts has also been on fire this postseason, hitting four home runs and driving in 12 runs while helping lead the Dodgers to the World Series.

Here are three bold predictions for what Betts will do in the World Series against the Yankees.

1. Mookie Betts will crush Gerrit Cole in Game 1

It is no surprise that Gerrit Cole is starting Game 1 for the Yankees. The reigning Cy Young winner is the Yankees ace. But, he has not quite looked himself this season after returning from an elbow injury. In 17 regular season starts, Cole has an 8-5 record with a 3.41 ERA in 95 innings. During this postseason, Cole has made three starts, two in the ALDS against the Kansas City Royals and one in the ALCS against the Cleveland Guardians, and has a 1-0 record with a 3.31 ERA in 16 1/3 innings.

Throughout his career, Betts has hit Cole extremely well. In 15 career plate appearances against Cole, Betts has six hits and one walk for a .429 batting average. In their one postseason matchup in the 2018 ALCS when Betts was with the Red Sox and Cole was with the Astros, Betts went 1-3 against Cole with a double.

Betts will continue his hot hitting against the Yankees ace and get the Dodgers off on the right foot with a huge Game 1 performance. If the notoriously late-arriving Dodgers crowd can get in their seats and rattle Cole in the first inning, Betts, who usually bats second for the Dodgers, could take advantage.

2. Elite right field defense

While Betts is of course known for his role in the Dodgers offense, he is also one of, if not the best right fielder in baseball. However, over the past few seasons, Betts has been asked to help out in the infield, playing a significant amount of games at second base and shortstop. He even began this season as the Dodgers starting shortstop before transitioning back to his more natural position of right field after returning from a broken hand in August, ceding the shortstop position to Miguel Rojas and then Tommy Edman.

Betts has won six Gold Gloves in right field and is capable of making some truly incredible plays in the outfield. From diving catches, to home run robberies and gunning runners out on the base paths, Betts can do it all.

Especially playing in Yankee Stadium's “short porch” in right field, Betts will have plenty of balls hit his way. Expect to see him continue to show off his defensive excellence.

Mookie Betts will win World Series MVP

While many may point to Ohtani and Judge or NLCS MVP Tommy Edman and ALCS MVP Giancarlo Stanton as potential favorites to win World Series MVP, none of them are as valuable on both the offensive and defensive side as Betts. As previously mentioned, Betts has great numbers against Cole, the Yankees Game 1, and likely Game 5 starter. Betts also has hit home runs against three of the pitchers the Yankees will likely use out of the bullpen: Marcus Stroman, Tim Hill and Mark Leiter Jr.

If Betts is able to tee off against Cole, continue hitting well against the Yankees bullpen arms, plays elite defense in right field and is able to help lead the Dodgers to a World Series victory, he should be an easy choice for World Series MVP. While Ohtani would be the first Dodgers people would think of for a potential World Series MVP, this is his first time playing in a World Series compared to Betts playing in his third and he is only playing on one side of the ball.