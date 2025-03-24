Days before the Dodgers' home opener, Mookie Betts’ illness has turned into a troubling mystery, and his recent weight loss is raising red flags.

Speaking to reporters after being scratched from Sunday night’s Freeway Series game against the Angels, Betts revealed he’s down to 157 pounds — nearly 20 pounds lighter than his usual playing weight — due to an undiagnosed stomach ailment. The issue began just before the team’s trip to Japan and has prevented Betts from keeping solid food down.

“I’m tired of sitting, tired of throwing up, tired of doing all this. I just really want to play,” Betts said via Dodger Insider on X.

Betts was slated to start at shortstop on Sunday, but was pulled from the lineup less than two hours before first pitch after vomiting again. Despite feeling physically strong otherwise, Betts admitted the constant nausea and inability to eat has left him “scared to eat.”

“My body’s just kind of eating itself,” he added. “It’s hard to not fuel it. And so every time — literally, every time — I fuel my body, I throw up. … I don’t know what to do.”

Dodgers star continues to deal with lingering illness

Medical tests including bloodwork and vitals have all come back normal, but the stomach issues persist. Team doctors recently prescribed him a new medication to calm his stomach, though Betts didn’t reveal the specifics. Additional testing is expected in the coming days.

The eight-time All-Star hasn’t played since March 11, and while he’s been able to work out and keep fluids down, Betts said the uncertainty surrounding his condition has been mentally draining. His status for Thursday’s home opener against the Tigers remains in question.

“It’s just hard to fathom not eating and going to play a game,” Betts said. “So it looks like I’m just going to be light for a little bit. Maybe I play uphill a little bit for the beginning of the season.”

The Dodgers’ medical staff, led by Dr. Neal ElAttrache, is approaching Betts’ recovery with caution. ElAttrache emphasized that dehydration can lead to muscle strains, noting that pushing a player too soon at this stage of the season can result in extended absences.

“You have Mookie come out here, tear an oblique or hamstring, you can lose him for six weeks,” ElAttrache told the Los Angeles Times.

Manager Dave Roberts confirmed Betts will not play on Monday and did not rule out sitting him for Opening Day. For now, Miguel Rojas is expected to handle shortstop duties. The Dodgers, aiming to defend their World Series title, know they’ll need a healthy Betts at full strength for the long haul. But with no diagnosis and his weight down significantly, there’s growing concern in L.A. — especially with Betts himself questioning how long he can keep playing on fumes.