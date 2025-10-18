Shohei Ohtani’s latest postseason performance for the Los Angeles Dodgers has left even seasoned broadcasters speechless. During ESPN’s College Gameday, Pat McAfee couldn’t hold back his amazement. He had just watched the Dodgers star dominate both on the mound and at the plate. His reaction, shared across social media, perfectly captured what fans and analysts have been feeling all day: awe at the sheer competitive greatness of Shohei Ohtani.

If we're talking about competitive greatness.. Let's talk about what Shohei Ohtani did last night#CollegeGameDay pic.twitter.com/WhZgpRTiwv — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 18, 2025 Expand Tweet

To start, McAfee began with a bold statement: “You talk about competitive greatness. You say Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. Shohei Ohtani last night.” The comment instantly drew laughter and disbelief from his co-hosts, yet no one disagreed. After all, Ohtani had just delivered another two-way masterclass, ten strikeouts, three home runs, and a performance that defied logic even by his own impossible standards.

Soon after, Kirk Herbstreit chimed in, shaking his head in amazement. “I don’t think we’re appreciating this guy or what he’s doing,” he said. “He went six innings. He looks like he’s playing little league. He’s in the big league!” His words echoed what Dodgers fans already knew, Shohei Ohtani isn’t just playing baseball; he’s rewriting it.

Meanwhile, as McAfee mimicked Shohei Ohtani’s gestures and shouted “Ten strikeouts! Three dingers!” the set erupted with laughter. Yet behind the humor was genuine admiration. McAfee then went on to say that college football players should study Ohtani’s mindset. “People need to have the Shohei Ohtani mentality if you want to make it in college football,” he said.

Later on, Rece Davis joined in, quoting Stanford Steve Coughlin’s morning reaction: “They should check his bat. Move him off the plate!” The remark sent the crew laughing once again, adding levity to a moment already defined by awe. Furthermore, Coughlin himself later joked, “That’s what they would do in the ’80s and ’90s,” referencing how dominant hitters used to be handled back then.

In the end, the Dodgers star didn’t just impress baseball fans, he amazed the entire sports world. For Pat McAfee, Herbstreit, and the College Gameday crew, Shohei Ohtani has set a new bar for competitive greatness that few athletes in any sport can reach.