The Los Angeles Dodgers once again dominated headlines after Shohei Ohtani delivered one of the most extraordinary postseason performances in MLB postseason history. The two-way sensation led the Dodgers to a 5-1 win over the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 4 of the 2025 NLCS, sealing a series sweep with a performance so wild that fans compared it to ones from the NBA.

Ohtani’s stat line was the stuff of video games. He hit three home runs, struck out 10 batters, and allowed no runs through six innings. The Dodgers superstar became the first player ever to record three homers and double-digit strikeouts in a single postseason game. Fans immediately turned to social media to try to put the achievement into NBA terms — and Reddit’s responses quickly went viral.

Reddit user u/InsaneCookies21 sparked the conversation on the NBA’s official Reddit page, asking basketball fans to describe Ohtani’s Game 4 in NBA language. The replies reflected both amazement and humor as users tried to find a fitting comparison.

“March 18, 1968, Wilt Chamberlain – 53 points, 32 rebounds, 14 assists, 24 blocks, and 11 steals,” wrote u/rambouhh.

Article Continues Below

Another commenter didn’t think any basketball player has matched Ohtani’s level of dominance Friday night. “Given the stage, how hard it is to be an elite hitter, then also being an elite pitcher, there is no NBA equivalent,” said u/MikeBravoLima.

Others looked for statistical balance. “Not even close but David Robinson's 34 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists, 10 blocks,” added u/yoyoyocoolcatbromate, pointing to the legendary quadruple-double as the closest possible comparison.

And one fan took a comedic route. “Tony Snell 0/0/0/0/0 game a bigger athletic accomplishment,” joked u/tonysnellsburner, referencing the infamous box score that became an NBA meme.

The reactions on Reddit captured a mix of reverence and laughter, emphasizing how impossible it is to measure Ohtani’s Game 4 in standard terms. His combination of elite power at the plate and precision on the mound transcended both baseball and basketball. Whether compared to Wilt Chamberlain, David Robinson, or anyone else, Ohtani’s dominance for the Dodgers redefined what an athlete can do on the biggest stage.