In one unforgettable night of the MLB postseason, Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani delivered a masterpiece. It was a performance that cemented his legend. In fact, Ohtani became just the second player in MLB postseason history to hit three home runs from the leadoff spot. He matched a feat last achieved by George Brett in the 1978 ALCS. As a result, the Dodgers completed their NLCS sweep with authority and now head to the World Series riding the momentum of Ohtani’s historic brilliance.

From the opening inning, the energy inside Dodger Stadium felt different. Right away, Ohtani’s first swing sent a thunderous message, blasting a solo shot to right field. By the fourth inning, he had launched another no-doubt homer, and by the seventh, his third blast ignited chants that echoed through the night. It was pure dominance from a player redefining what’s possible in October baseball.

Moreover, Shohei Ohtani’s three-home-run performance tied Brett’s mark, but his path there was even more remarkable. Unlike Brett, Ohtani also took the mound for the Dodgers. He threw six scoreless innings, struck out ten, and allowed just two hits. The combination of elite pitching and record-breaking power made it one of the most complete postseason performances in baseball history.

As the night wore on, the magnitude of Ohtani’s showing grew even larger considering the context. The Dodgers were looking to finish their NLCS sweep over Milwaukee and avoid giving the Brewers any life. Once again, Ohtani didn’t just lead, he carried. His leadoff spot production changed the entire dynamic of the game, setting the tone early and keeping the Dodgers' pressure squarely on the Brewers' pitching staff.

For the Dodgers and Shohei Ohtani, this sweep represents more than just another step toward the World Series. Instead, it’s a defining moment for a team built around balance, belief, and historic talent. For Ohtani, it’s another chapter in an extraordinary career, one that continues to rewrite the MLB postseason record books. Dodgers fans and analysts alike now wonder: how much higher can the bar go for Shohei Ohtani?