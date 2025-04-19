Andy Pages has become quite the stealer for the Los Angeles Dodgers. Not because of stealing bases. But for denying scoring opportunities in the outfield — including his latest against the Texas Rangers.

Pages delivered a brand new epic catch Saturday down in Arlington. Or as the Dodgers' X account put it: “Andy keeps Corey in the house.”

The outfielder watched Corey Seager hit a floater toward the center field wall. Seager started taking his laps around first base and trekked to second. However, Pages leaped and stretched his left handed glove out. Pages, with his arm and hand slightly turned, denied the home run.

ANDY KEEPS COREY IN THE HOUSE. pic.twitter.com/gAVDbAJTdV — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) April 19, 2025 Expand Tweet

Pages prevented the former Dodgers short stop from the game's first points. That catch sealed the first inning. But it's not the first time the young outfielder denied points on the scoreboard.

Andy Pages pulled another massive catch for Dodgers

The 24-year-old has pulled off two epic catches in a span of a week. The last one denied four runs.

Pages robbed Michael Busch of the Chicago Cubs. Busch pounded a four-seam fastball from the right arm of Roki Sasaki. Pages, though, pulled off the robbery against the wall. The 6-foot-1 Pages jumped high enough to deny Busch's grand slam attempt. The second-year performer bounced off the wall and fell on his back. But still came out completing the catch.

Unfortunately Pages' grand slam denial emerged as one of the few highlights of that evening. The Cubs trounced the Dodgers 16-0. Los Angeles, however, has won four of its last five games.

The center fielder isn't just a force near the wall. Pages has chipped 10 hits on the offensive end through the first 21 games. He's pounded two home runs this season while driving five runners home. He's also scored six runs.

L.A. led 3-2 through five innings against the Rangers. They played without Shohei Ohtani, as the Dodgers' All-Star helped give birth to a daughter Saturday. Pages was 0-for-2 at the plate. But again, he prevented a crucial homer.