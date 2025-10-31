The Los Angeles Dodgers are trusting Yoshinobu Yamamoto to lead them through a boisterous evening in the Rogers Centre, but even if they grab Game 6 on Friday, they may need to get creative for a potential winner-take-all Game 7. The question everyone would be wondering ahead of a decisive World Series showdown is how Shohei Ohtani would be used. Apparently, LA is open to all options.

“Dodgers manager Dave Roberts says everything is on the table for Shohei Ohtani in a potential Game 7, including being a closer, an opener, playing the OF, everything,” USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported on X. One cannot look ahead to Saturday, especially given the relentless nature of this Toronto Blue Jays squad, but imaginations are bound to run wild when arguably the most talented player the baseball world has ever seen is at the forefront.

Los Angeles as a unit struggled to manufacture offense in the previous two games, but Ohtani's shortcomings are naturally going to stand out more than that of everyone else. Following an awe-inspiring Game 5 performance, which saw him get walked five consecutive times after notching two home runs and four total hits, the three-time MVP went 0-for-7 across Games 4 and 5.

Dodgers may need everything that Shohei Ohtani has to offer

While the Dodgers have multiple guys who can conceivably step up, including fellow future Hall of Famers Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman, it is hard to envision the reigning champions outlasting a balanced Toronto lineup unless Ohtani snaps out of this mini-funk. Of course, the batter's box is not the only place that fans would anticipate seeing him in during a potential Game 7.

The right-handed pitcher last took the mound in LA's 6-2 Game 4 loss, allowing four runs on six hits in six innings of work. Roberts has yet to utilize him in a bullpen role, and if he decides to do so moving forward, a big change would have to be made. Once a player enters the action as a reliever, he cannot revert to being a designated hitter for the rest of the night. Shohei Ohtani would have to slide into the outfield in order to remain in the game as a hitter.

Although the 31-year-old has played in the outfield only seven times in his MLB career, the Dodgers would evidently trust him to play some defense if necessary. There are a number of interesting scenarios that could unfold on Saturday, but none of them will come to pass unless Los Angeles survives Friday's battle with Toronto. First pitch is scheduled for approximately 8 p.m. ET.