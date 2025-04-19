The Los Angeles Dodgers are swinging without All-Star Shohei Ohtani. Dodgers fans don't need to panic — as Ohtani is on paternity leave. Now the 2024 World Series champion has welcomed a baby girl at 1:11 p.m. PT.

Manager Dave Roberts first revealed via Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register that Ohtani was on “baby watch” in the late morning hours. The World Series champion wasn't in the lineup on Friday. He and his wife, former Japanese basketball player Mamiko Tanaka, are now parents. Their daughter becomes the couple's first child.

Ohtani has instantly impacted the Dodgers since signing his blockbuster $700 million deal. He's smacked 41 home runs while delivering a batting average of .306 through 109 games with the Dodgers.

Who's in Dodgers lineup with Shohei Ohtani out?

Ohtani has handled designated hitter duties for the 2025 Dodgers. He recently helped brutalize the pitching of German Marquez of the Rockies Wednesday — blasting the opening home run to start the Dodgers game. He then ripped a two-run RBI in a rare second at-bat during the first inning.

Ohtani is not in Texas for the Dodgers' interleague series against the Rangers. Eddie Rosario has stepped in Ohtani's place.

Los Angeles selected the contract of Rosario on Friday. The National League West franchise transferred pitcher Edgardo Henriquez in a corresponding move — placing him on the 60-day injured list. Rosario and Henriquez's move complied with the 40-man roster limit.

Rosario was with the Dodgers' Minor League affiliate the Oklahoma City Comets. He hit .339 including chipping six doubles and pounding two home runs. The 33-year-old is no stranger to the big leagues — as a journeyman.

He started his career with the Minnesota Twins from 2015-2020. He then split time with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Atlanta Braves and Washington Nationals. Now the Puerto Rico native will fill for Ohtani as he enters fatherhood.