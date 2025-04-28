The first month of the 2025 MLB season is over. That likely means snow games are over for the year, which is good for the fans up north who have been braving the cold. Some teams are tumbling down ClutchPoints' MLB Power Rankings, but they have plenty of time left to recover. Are the ones at the top peaking too early? The Dodgers are no longer at the top of the leaderboard. Find out who is here!

#1: New York Mets (+1)

The Mets move up to number one in the MLB Power Rankings despite losing two to the Nationals this weekend. They lost both games in walk-off fashion, pointing to some issues in their bullpen. But the starting rotation and lineup have been dominant. After sweeping the Cardinals, they swept the Phillies to push their winning streak to seven. They finish up a warp-around series against the Nats on Monday before hosting the Diamondbacks and visiting the Cardinals.

#2: Los Angeles Dodgers (-1)

It is a short fall for the Dodgers, who drop to number two for the first time all season. They started the week by dropping both games of a two-game set against the Cubs. Despite winning a series against the Pirates, they lost the top spot. Tyler Glasnow left Sunday's start with shoulder discomfort, but their rotation is so deep that they can survive it. They look to regain the top spot in the power rankings this week against the Marlins and Braves.

#3: Chicago Cubs (+4)

It was beyond time for us to put some respect on the Cubs' name, as they have rebounded tremendously from their brutal Tokyo Series. They already clinched the season series against the Dodgers and Diamondbacks, split six games with the Padres, and took a series against the Rangers. All of those teams started the season in the top-10 of our power rankings. The Cubs had the best outfield on paper coming into the season, and that has played out so far. They hit the road for three-gamers against the Pirates and Brewers this week.

#4: Philadelphia Phillies (-1)

This could have been a more significant fall for the Phillies if not for some middling performances behind them. They were swept by the Mets, but won a series against the Cubs thanks to some brutal offensive performances. None of their regulars are hitting over .300 to start the year. Zach Wheeler had another solid start against the Mets, and Jesus Luzardo has been spectacular since joining the team. They'll look to get back on track this week against the Nationals and Diamondbacks, all at home.

#5: San Diego Padres (-1)

Count this as one of the teams that helped the Phillies from sliding down the MLB Power Rankings. The Padres' hot start is decidedly over after dropping series to the Detroit Tigers and Tampa Bay Rays. They were swept at home against Tampa, which should raise red flags for the team moving forward. It was their first series loss at home. All of it came without Luis Arraez, who should be back this week after a scary collision last Sunday. This week, the Padres host the Giants and visit the Pirates.

#6: New York Yankees (-)

For those keeping track, the Yankees have taken back the top American League team title from the Texas Rangers this week. Even though they lost a series to the Guardians, they came back with a big doubleheader sweep against the Blue Jays. They would have swept that series if not for another brutal outing from Devin Williams, who was stripped of the closer role. The Bombers look to move up in the power rankings this week against the Orioles and Rays.

#7: Texas Rangers (-2)

The Rangers lost both series this week, one to the Athletics and another against the Giants. Only two wins from a trip to the Bay Area, and you lose some ground in the MLB Power Rankings. Corey Seager hit the injured list this week, which will not help their lineup. And Kumar Rocker joined him later, stopping his hot start in its tracks. They need a big week, as the Athletics and Mariners come to Arlington.

#8: San Francisco Giants (+1)

Speaking of the Giants, they move up a spot in the MLB Power Rankings after a solid week. They took three of four from the Brewers and won the series against the Rangers on a walk-off. They have the second-best record in baseball despite a brutal start from offseason addition Willy Adames. He is hitting just .205 with a .540 OPS in his first month in San Francisco. After two games in San Diego, they host Colorado, where Adames hopes to kick it into gear.

#9: Houston Astros (+1)

After an impressive series win over the Padres at the end of last week, the Astros swept the Blue Jays to start this week. A tough go against the Royals put a damper on the weekend, but they salvaged a win on Sunday. Christian Walker has been the biggest concern in Houston so far, with his batting average still below .200. But his 3-3 day against the Blue Jays is hopefully a sign of things to come. Next up, they have the Tigers at home and the White Sox on the road.

#10: Arizona Diamondbacks (-2)

The Diamondbacks fall again after they were swept by the Braves at home this weekend. They had not built up any wins to start the week either, dropping two of three to the Rays. Saturday's loss was a microcosm of last year, with Eugenio Suarez hitting four homers but the bullpen blowing it in the tenth. They have to fix their pitching, both starting and relief, to have any chance in the loaded NL West. They head east for three against the Mets and three more against the Phillies this week.

#11: Atlanta Braves (-)

The Braves are out of their slump with a solid week under their belts. They took two of three from the Cardinals and swept the Diamondbacks to move to 13-14 on the season. Spencer Strider has only made one start, and Ronald Acuña Jr has not played a game. Marcell Ozuna is leading the National League with a remarkable .490 on-base percentage, and Sean Murphy is leading the offense from behind the dish. They look to keep the hot streak going in Colorado and at home against the Dodgers.

#12: Detroit Tigers (+4)

The biggest risers in the MLB Power Rankings are the Detroit Tigers. They were being punished for a lack of impressive wins and responded by taking two out of three from the Padres. Then, they took care of business against the struggling Orioles, sweeping Baltimore. They have the best record in the American League and are firing on offense and the mound. Tarik Skubal had a vintage performance Sunday, and Casey Mize leads the starters with a 2.12 ERA. This week, they are on the road against the Astros and Angels.

#13: Cleveland Guardians (-1)

The Guardians went 3-3 this week, winning a series against the Yankees and losing a series against the Red Sox. Normally, they would stay pat, but the Tigers' hot stretch bumps them down just a spot. Emmanuel Clase returned from a brief injury with one of the best performances of his season on Saturday. They hope to see more of that from him against the Twins at home and the Blue Jays on the road this week.

#14: Boston Red Sox (-1)

It was a similar week for the Red Sox, who dropped a home set against the Mariners before beating the Guardians. The star of the week was Walker Buehler, who picked up a Patriots' Day win over the White Sox and threw six solid innings against the Guardians Saturday. Rafael Devers leads the American League in walks and strikeouts, perfectly encapsulating his season. They finish their road trip in Toronto before hosting Minnesota this weekend.

#15: Seattle Mariners (-1)

The Mariners beat the Red Sox on the road and then took care of business against the Marlins this weekend to take over first place in the AL West. Yet, they move backward because of a lack of impressive wins and a surging Tigers team. Their pitching continues to dominate, as Andres Muñoz has yet to allow a run from the closer role, and Logan Gilbert has a 149 ERA+. If they continue to pitch, they can climb up the power rankings.

#16: Milwaukee Brewers (-1)

The final team to drop because of the Tigers' rise, the Brewers had a brutal week. They lost a series to the Giants and dropped three of four against the Cardinals to fall to 14-15. Jose Quintaña has been sensational, becoming the first Brewers starter to win his first four starts since CC Sabathia in 2008. The MLB Power Rankings have not been kind to them since their season-opening losses to the Yankees. But they can make up ground this week against the White Sox and Cubs.

#17: Kansas City Royals (+3)

Just a week after they took a tumble because of a lackluster offense, the Royals are back at number 17 in the MLB Power Rankings. They swept the Rockies and took two of three from the Astros this week to get to 14-15 on the season. It has been a sluggish start, but their pitching has kept them in it through the first month. Cole Ragans left his start against Colorado with a groin issue, so that is something to keep an eye on. They hit the road for three-game sets against the Rays and Orioles this week.

#18: Toronto Blue Jays (-)

If there were tiers in the MLB Power Rankings, you could draw a solid line between the Royals and the Blue Jays. Toronto had a dismal week, getting swept by the Astros and dropping two to the Yankees. But no one behind them, outside of Kansas City, did enough to rise up. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. went 3-21 this week, continuing his shaky start to the season. Kevin Gausman was brutal on Sunday, ending his great start to the year. All around, a tough week for the Jays. They'll look to bury it against the Red Sox and Guardians this week.

#19: Cincinnati Reds (-)

The Reds ended last week with a 24-run barrage against the Orioles. They had a chance to ride that momentum into a series against the Marlins. They responded by losing two of three. While Cincy did sweep the Rockies, almost everyone else has recently, so they don't get much credit for that. Still, a 4-2 week for a team bound to hover around .500 is a good result. Their pitching was spectacular this week, as Hunter Greene and Nick Lodolo continued excellent starts. Next up are the Cardinals and Nationals at home.

#20: Baltimore Orioles (-3)

Another week, another low point for the Baltimore Orioles. After a 101-win 2023 season and a 58-38 record before the All-Star Break last year, we were sure the Baby Birds were here to stay. Since then, they are 48-56 and just got swept by the Tigers. If not for a 2-1 win over Washington, it would have been a winless week. Gunnar Henderson and Adley Rutschman continue to struggle, many are calling for Brandon Hyde's job, and the starting pitching has been atrocious. They welcome the Yankees and Royals in for two important series in Baltimore.

#21: Athletics (+2)

Sutter Health Park, the temporary home of the Athletics, has been good for offenses this year. That has carried over to the A's, who have seen great starts from Tyler Soderstrom and Jacob Wilson. Brent Rooker and Shea Langeliers are struggling, but if they start going, the A's could be hard to stop. After taking a series against the Rangers and another against the White Sox, they hit the road for sets against Texas and Miami.

#22: St Louis Cardinals (-)

The Cardinals lost a series to the Braves but took two of three from Milwaukee this weekend. Brandon Donovan, Nolan Arenado, and Lars Nootbaar have been carrying the offense while the pitching struggles. Wilson Contreras has still been terrible, but it has not held them back too much. They hit the road for four against the Reds before inviting in the Mets.

#23: Washington Nationals (+1)

The Nationals had an impressive week, taking two from the Orioles and already guaranteeing a split against the Mets. If they can take the series on Monday, it will cap off an impressive month in the Nation's Capital. Just as CJ Abrams comes back from the IL, Paul DeJong is having surgery on his broken nose. Slugger James Wood has been amazing, with eight homers already. They'll look to keep rising in the MLB Power Rankings against the Phillies and Reds this week.

#24: Tampa Bay Rays (+1)

Another team with an impressive week, as the Rays took two of three from the Diamondbacks and swept the Padres. They bump up a spot in the MLB Power Rankings just when it looked like they were scuffling their way out of the AL East race. Chandler Simpson was the star, with three stolen bases in eight games and a .400 average. They look to keep it rolling at home against the Royals and on the road against the Yankees.

#25: Minnesota Twins (+1)

The Twins were fresh off a significant fall in the MLB Power Rankings when they opened up a series against the White Sox. They took two from Chicago and swept the Los Angeles Angels to jump up a spot in the rankings. Joe Ryan was sensational on Sunday, striking out 11 in seven innings to complete the sweep. Against the Angels, Carlos Correa went 6-11 with two runs and three RBIs. That needs to be a sign of more to come. Minnesota hits the road for four against Cleveland and three against Boston.

#26: Los Angeles Angels (-5)

Someone had to pay for all of those teams moving up, and that was the Los Angeles Angels. They got off to a nice start but went 1-5 in six games against the Pirates and Twins this week. Mike Trout's struggles continue, as a 3-24 week brings his batting average to .170 on the season. It is not getting easier for the Halos, as they face the Mariners and Tigers this week.

#27: Pittsburgh Pirates (-)

The Pirates had a so-so trip to the City of Angels this week. They took two of the three in Anaheim but dropped two at Chavez Ravine. Paul Skenes shut down the Dodgers on Friday night, throwing 6.1 innings of five-hit, shutout ball against the defending champs. If you hadn't thought he arrived yet, that was as much proof as you should need. He struck out nine without a single walk against the high-flying Dodgers. This week, the Buccos play host to the Cubs and Padres.

#28: Miami Marlins (-)

It was a similar week for the Marlins, who took two of three from the Reds but dropped two against the Mariners. Kyle Stowers is leading the offense for the Fish with an .803 OPS and 15 RBIs to start the year. But Miami traded Jesus Luzardo in the offseason, leaving Sandy Alcantara alone in the starting rotation. They have paid for that, with tough starts from Connor Gillespie and Cal Quantrill. The Marlins stay out west for three against the Dodgers before hosting the Athletics.

#29: Chicago White Sox (-)

The White Sox picked up two wins this week, one against the Twins and another against the A's. They also lost Martin Perez for the season, crushing their brightest light in a dark rebuild. Luis Robert Jr. is the biggest concern, as the former Rookie of the Year is hitting .152 with a 547 OPS. The trade rumors are not going to swirl again if those are his offensive numbers. The White Sox play the Brewers and Astros this week.

#30: Colorado Rockies (-)

Even when the White Sox try and drop into the final spot, the Rockies just won't let them. They lost every game they played this week, three to the Royals and three to the Reds. As a team, they are in the bottom five in batting average, on-base percentage, OPS, ERA, opponent's batting average, and WHIP. They are failing on both sides of the ball, and their 4-23 record proves it. They'll look to turn it around against the Braves and Giants this week.