The Los Angeles Dodgers are already hard at work as they get ready to defend their World Series title from last season. Spring training is underway, and Los Angeles is back on the field with another loaded roster.

One of the biggest additions that the team made this offseason was Japanese pitcher Roki Sasaki, who chose the Dodgers after a lengthy signing process that involved a lot of teams. Sasaki ended up choosing to come play with his World Baseball Classic teammates Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, giving the Dodgers a stacked starting rotation.

During spring training, Ohtani had some positive words for Sasaki after seeing his first action in a Dodgers uniform, via Doug McKain of Dodgers Nation.

Expand Tweet

“If he's enjoying this environment, I think that's the number one key for him to adjust here,” Ohtani said. “I did see him pitch in front of a crowd, and I thought it was great. You probably have to speak to him about how he felt, but it looked great as of now. I'm pretty happy to see what he's been able to do.”

Dodgers fans will be excited about seeing Sasaki in the rotation from day one of the season. Ohtani won't be throwing at that point while he works his way back from Tommy John Surgery that kept him off the mound last season, but he should be able to start throwing again at some point during the season.

Of course, just because Ohtani isn't pitching doesn't mean that he won't be contributing. He is still one of the best hitters on the planet and had a historic 54 home runs and 59 stolen bases last season, so he should still be a terror for opposing pitchers each day.

The Dodgers have plenty of other arms to put around Yamamoto and Sasaki until Ohtani gets back. Dustin May should be returning from injury and Tyler Glasnow will be back in the lineup as well, so Ohtani will have the luxury of working his way back at his own pace.