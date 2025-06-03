Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star pitcher Shohei Ohtani took to Instagram to honor the late Shigeo Nagashima, a towering figure in Japanese baseball. On his Instagram account, Ohtani shared touching photos with Nagashima, pairing them with a simple yet powerful six-word caption: “May your soul rest in peace.”

Nagashima, who died at 89, leaves behind an unparalleled legacy. Known as “Mr. Giants,” he spent his entire career with the Yomiuri Giants of Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB). He won five Central League Most Valuable Player awards and four Japan Series MVPs. Additionally, he captured 11 Japan Series championships and earned a Best Nine selection every season of his career.

As a manager, Nagashima guided the Giants to two Japan Series titles (1994 and 2000) and five Central League pennants. He recorded over 1,000 managerial wins. His remarkable achievements led to his induction into the Japanese Baseball Hall of Fame in 1988. He also received the People’s Honor Award in 2013 and the prestigious Order of Culture in 2021, making him the first baseball player to earn this national honor. The Giants retired his number 3, permanently cementing his place in baseball history.

Meanwhile, Ohtani’s own baseball journey began with the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters in 2013. As a two-way star excelling as both pitcher and hitter, Ohtani quickly rose to fame. He earned the Pacific League MVP in 2016 and helped the Fighters win that year’s Japan Series. Before heading to Major League Baseball, he became a five-time NPB All-Star.

Ohtani joined the Los Angeles Angels in 2018 and later moved to the Dodgers ahead of the 2024 season. His MLB achievements include Rookie of the Year, four All-Star selections, three MVP awards, two home run titles, and a 2024 World Series championship with the Dodgers.

The Japan Times confirmed Nagashima’s passing, sparking tributes from players, fans, and officials worldwide. Ohtani, one of Japan’s most celebrated exports, joins many in mourning this national icon.

As Ohtani and the Dodgers continue their 2025 campaign, the global baseball community reflects on Nagashima’s towering contributions, not only to Japanese baseball but to the sport worldwide.

The Dodgers are fresh off their World Series rematch victory over the Yankees. Now, they are set to battle the New York Mets in a highly anticipated National League Championship Series (NLCS) rematch.