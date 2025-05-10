Shohei Ohtani knows how to ignite the Los Angeles Dodgers fan base. More for the moments he picks up the bat, as a home run is imminent. But he found a new way to fire up Dodger fans Saturday.

This time, Ohtani excited fans without taking a swing. He instead energized them with this bullpen session in front of Dave Roberts and company. Masaya Kotani of Full Count filmed this moment.

Ohtani has entered the bullpen. The left-handed batter but right handed thrower hasn't thrown pitches at all during the regular season. The Dodgers have kept teasing Ohtani's pitching possibility this season. Roberts shared an update there just six days ago.

“Hopefully at some point in time we’ll get him to face some hitters, and do some simulated games,” Roberts told Fox Sports.

Now it's looking more realistic Ohtani will head to the hill.

Shohei Ohtani delivering massive moments for 2025 Dodgers

Los Angeles hasn't played 40 games yet in 2025. But Ohtani is making an early case for Most Valuable Player honors.

Ohtani called game on Friday night against the rival Arizona Diamondbacks. He blasted a three-run home run during the ninth inning of the 14-11 shootout victory in Phoenix.

The veteran faced a one ball, two strikes scenario against Ryan Thompson. The Diamondbacks' reliever came after Ohtani by unleashing an 81 mph splitter. The Dodgers star sent the ball flying 426 feet over right center — firing up the Dodgers' dugout.

That's not the only HR this season out of Ohtani. He's sent the ball over stadium walls four times in his last five games. Ohtani sits at 12 total homers — tying him with Aaron Judge, Kyle Schwarber and Cal Raleigh.

But Ohtani smacked a rare milestone home run on Cinco de Mayo. Ohtani's May 5 home run flew at a speed of 117.9 mph against the Miami Marlins.

Now, fans could see Ohtani bring out his famed 102 mph pitch soon. His bullpen throwing session signals he's heading to the mound soon.