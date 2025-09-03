The Los Angeles Dodgers witnessed another historic moment from two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani, who launched his 46th home run of the season in the third inning Tuesday night against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Dodger Stadium. The 450-foot shot not only tied the game but also matched Ohtani’s own MLB record for the most home runs in a single season by a player with multiple pitching starts — a category he exclusively owns.

MLB’s Sarah Langs took to X, formerly known as Twitter, revealing just how unprecedented this milestone is for the Japanese phenom.

“Most home runs in a season, made multiple pitching starts, MLB history:

2025 Shohei Ohtani: 46

2021 Shohei Ohtani: 46

2023 Shohei Ohtani: 44

2022 Shohei Ohtani: 34”

This latest moment adds to a long list of Shohei Ohtani record performances. In 2025, he's batting .276 with 46 home runs, 85 RBIs, and 124 runs scored over 134 games. On the mound, he has made 11 starts, posting a 1-1 record, 4.18 ERA, and 44 strikeouts in 32.1 innings. Even in a reduced pitching role, Ohtani continues to rewrite MLB history as the only player dominating on both sides of the game.

Beyond the individual brilliance, Ohtani's play is critical in the Dodgers playoff race. Los Angeles is fighting to win its third straight NL West title, and the superstar has delivered over 25 percent of the team’s home runs this year. That kind of two-way production is rare in any era, but for a playoff contender like Los Angeles, it’s invaluable. His ability to influence both sides of the game gives the Dodgers a unique edge no other team can replicate. His impact is felt in every facet — at the plate, on the mound, and even across international viewership, which spikes whenever he plays.

As the regular season winds down, the slugger’s home run stats are once again making history. With his 46th blast of the year, Ohtani has tied his own MLB record for most home runs in a single season by a player with multiple pitching starts. For the Dodgers, each swing is shaping not just a legend, but a postseason push.