With the Los Angeles Dodgers signing Kyle Tucker and Edwin Diaz to further improve their star-studded team, one player who will continue to reach new heights, no one has seen before his two-way sensation, Shohei Ohtani. As spring training for the Dodgers is underway, the latest update regarding the overall health of Ohtani could signal that his most electric season could be coming in 2026.

On the show “Foul Territory,” The California Post's Jack Harris would speak about how Ohtani has looked with Los Angeles and how “nothing's going to hold him back physically.” He would go into how this is the first offseason for Ohtani and the ball club where he's been “completely healthy,” making his way towards a season where he looks to dominate as a hitter and pitcher.

“He's past the Tommy John recovery, he was past the shoulder surgery that he had last off-season, and it's allowed him to come into camp as good of a spot this early on as the Dodgers have seen him,” Ohtani said.

There's nothing holding Shohei Ohtani back physically, says @ByJackHarris. "This is as close as we're going to see him back to a full-time two-way player." pic.twitter.com/vn9L1H7CNU — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) February 20, 2026

The Dodgers will be “methodical” with Shohei Ohtani's usage

While Ohtani impresses with the Dodgers at spring training, the star has already built an impeccable legacy with his two-way ability. Not pitching for Los Angeles in 2024, he would do it in 14 games in the 2025 season, recording a 2.87 ERA to go along with 62 strikeouts and a 1-1 record.

Seemingly headed towards a bigger workload in 2026, Harris would still say the Dodgers will be “methodical” on his usage.

“You're going to see them be still a little more methodical with how he's used over the course of the year, given the two-way workload and the fact that they want him to be as fresh as possible come October,” Harris said. “But this is as close as we're going to see, back to a full-time two-way Shohei Ohtani, and the way he's come into camp, the fact he's already been facing hitters as a pitcher, he's been getting in, taking live batting practice as a hitter the last couple days.”

At any rate, it remains to be seen how Ohtani is used as a pitcher and hitter, but there's no doubt the four-time MVP is ready to impress once again.