Los Angeles Dodgers star first baseman Freddie Freeman has had his fair share of heroics and memorable plays in the MLB playoffs. He even scored the first run in Saturday night's 2025 World Series Game 2 against the Toronto Blue Jays after Will Smith knocked in a single RBI at the top of the opening inning.

But Freeman is human after all, as proven by his embarrassing blunder at the bottom of the second inning. After Blue Jays third baseman Ernie Clement made contact on a pitch by Dodgers starter Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Freeman attempted to catch a pop-up, but surprisingly misplayed it. Yamamoto and LA third baseman Max Muncy also converged near the spot where the ball was about to fall, but they both let Freeman try to catch it.

Freddie Freeman wishes he could have this one back

Of course, with millions watching the game, reactions to Freeman's gaffe immediately flooded social media timelines.

“Freddie Freeman really just tried his best Odell Beckham Jr impersonation 😭😭😭,” joked a fan, while posting a screenshot of Freeman's error.

Freddie Freeman forgetting how to catch a baseball in the World Series

From another social media user on X, formerly Twitter: Ima just pretend I didn’t see Freddie Freeman f**k that up rn.”

Somehow, Anthony Volpe of the New York Yankees caught a stray from a fan. “Looking like Volpe out there lol.”

That was certainly not the kind of play that the Dodgers want to see in the grandest stage of the season, especially with Los Angeles down 1-0 to the Blue Jays in the World Series. The Dodgers suffered an 11-4 loss at Rogers Centre in Toronto in Game 1, where Freeman went just 0-for-3 with a walk.

The former National League Most Valuable Player and nine-time All-Star hasn't been hitting well in the 2025 playoffs, but the Dodgers managed to dominate the Philadelphia Phillies and sweep the Milwaukee Brewers in the past two rounds. Freeman entered Game 2 of the World Series batting just .214/.327/.381 with 11 strikeouts in the postseason.

In any case, the Dodgers and the Blue Jays have a long way to go before this exciting World Series matchup concludes.