The Los Angeles Dodgers suffered two notable losses Saturday. One involved the St. Louis Cardinals winning in walk-off fashion. The other pertained to Tony Gonsolin.

The veteran pitcher was not active for Saturday's 2-1 loss at Busch Stadium. That's because manager Dave Roberts revealed via Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register that Gonsolin is dealing with an ailment.

“Dave Roberts said he was informed Friday that Tony Gonsolin was experiencing elbow pain. Gonsolin will have elbow examined. No details on when,” Plunkett said.

Meanwhile, the two-time World Series winning skipper unveiled the new rotation plan moving forward, per Plunkett. Los Angeles has San Diego on deck.

“The Dodgers rotation in SD now will be Dustin May on Monday, Justin Wrobleski on Wednesday, likely bullpen game on Tuesday,” Plunkett shared. “If Padres win in Milwaukee tonight, SD and LAD will be tied for lead in NL West.”

Gonsolin won't appear to become available for this pivotal National League West series.

How Dodgers rotation fared without Tony Gonsolin Saturday

Yoshinobu Yamamoto handled the pitching load against the Cards. Yamamoto hit a feat not seen since 2019 in the process.

The right-handed threw six stellar innings Saturday. He struck out nine total batters. St. Louis managed to earn four hits facing him. But couldn't score any runs against the Dodgers' ace. Yamamoto ultimately got relieved in the seventh.

Alex Vesia struck out two batters in his limited seventh inning action. But L.A. watched Ben Casparius struggle.

Casparius allowed five total hits. But none bigger than Nolan Arenado's walk-off home run to seal the Cardinals win. Casparius witnessed two runs score in that sequence and ruined the potential shutout.

Now there's no telling how long Gonsolin will be out of action. But the Dodgers appear to have a plan in place to offset his expected absence.