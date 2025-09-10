After flailing versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, Pittsburgh Pirates and Baltimore Orioles, Los Angeles Dodgers fans were cautiously optimistic that a home series versus MLB's worst team would help the defending World Series champions get back on their feet. They got their wish on Tuesday night, as LA earned a straightforward 7-2 win versus the visiting Colorado Rockies. There is no reason to celebrate a triumph over a 105-loss ballclub, but there was a key development.

Teoscar Hernandez woke up. The three-time Silver Slugger Award winner exploded after registering just three hits in his first 22 September at-bats, going 3-for-4 with two solo home runs. Fans should wait for him to pummel a competitive team before sounding off about a resurgence, but this was a welcome sign amid what is the worst season of his decade-long MLB career.

Teoscar Hernandez swings for the fences again for his 2nd home run!

Dodgers are counting on a Teoscar Hernandez surge

Following a fruitful April and May, Hernandez's numbers plummeted. His .281 on-base percentage is especially jarring. The two-time All-Star outfielder is walking a career-low 4.8 percent of the time this season, making him a liability for large stretches of the year. He batted sixth in the lineup in Tuesday's National League West matchup, which is not a place a player of his caliber is supposed to occupy. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts did not have much of a choice, though.

Perhaps it was the extra motivation Teoscar Hernandez needed, or maybe the Rockies are just the perfect sparring partner. The reason is ultimately irrelevant. The 32-year-old just has to stay on the attack.

Los Angeles is loaded with talent all throughout its roster, but Hernandez is a vital part of the offense. When the Dominican Republic native is swinging in rhythm and seeing the ball well, he adds terrific length to a lineup that already includes Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Will Smith and Max Muncy. One could call this veteran an X-factor.

He is presently batting .244 with 23 homers and 80 RBIs. Hernandez and the Dodgers (81-64) have another game against the Rockies to boost morale and confidence before the schedule stiffens.