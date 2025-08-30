When it comes to the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2025, few players have been as disappointing as Teoscar Hernandez.

One of the true feel good stories of the 2024 campaign, a prove-it free agent signing who blasted 33 bombs plus 99 RBIs, won the home run derby, and helped to bring a World Series trophy back to Los Angeles, Hernandez's bat hasn't been nearly as effective, which, as a result, has made his struggles in right field all the more notable, especially considering he's directly replacing Mookie Betts, who played the role against the New York Yankees last fall.

And yet, in the fourth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks, it sure didn't look like Hernandez had any issues on defense, as, when a ball was blasted into shallow right field, the veteran outfielder had no hesitation, sliding to make the grab and preventing Corbin Carroll from making it to second base.

Teoscar Hernández robbed Corbin Carroll of extra bases with an excellent sliding play that was originally ruled no-catch before LA challenged. pic.twitter.com/R04IJzqA8b — Jacob Gurvis (@jacobgurvis) August 30, 2025

Goodness, what's better about that play, Hernandez's catch, or the clear pride on both his and manager Dave Roberts' faces after a job well done?

Despite being known as more of a hitter than a fielder, the Dodgers haven't hesitated to give Hernandez a long runway in right field even when he was racking up errors due to some questionable positioning. While some fans would still probably like to see Hernandez move to left field, giving Betts a chance to return to his long-time role while exiling Michael Conforto to the bench once and for all, if he can use this rare fielding highlight as a catalyst for better defense, the real beneficiaries will be the Dodgers as a whole, as they will have one fewer questionmark heading into the postseason.