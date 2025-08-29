The Los Angeles Dodgers placed Tommy Edman on the IL in early August after he suffered an ankle injury. With September right around the corner, the veteran utility man's latest update indicates he could be nearing a return.

Edman, who is 30 years old, is reportedly taking live at-bats in practice, according to Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic. It's said to be Tommy Edman's first time taking live at-bats since being placed on the IL.

“Tommy Edman is taking live at-bats right now. First time he's done that since landing on the IL.”

Leading up to his eventual return, Tommy Edman claimed in mid-August that he believes he'll play in center field once he's healthy. It's not clear exactly when he'll return, but the fact that he's getting some live at-bats shows he's making progress with his ankle injury. Los Angeles will likely continue monitoring Edman before giving him the green light to return to action. Additionally, he'll likely be given a rehab stint before returning to the roster.

The Dodgers will hope for Edman to improve at the plate once he does return, as the seven-year pro was struggling a bit before the injury. Through 303 at-bats so far this season, Tommy Edman owns a .228 batting average and .281 OBP while recording 69 hits, 12 home runs, and 44 RBIs.

Although Tommy Edman was initially eligible to return on August 14 after being placed on the 10-day IL, the Dodgers have kept him on the IL for several weeks. But the club expects him to be ready to go in early September. That will be just in time for the September call-ups as well, which could give Los Angeles a nice boost to the roster ahead of the playoffs.

The Dodgers are set to begin a three-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday. L.A. will have an opportunity to expand its 2.0 game lead in the NL West if the team can at least go 2-1 in the series.