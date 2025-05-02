The Los Angeles Dodgers lit up the Miami Marlins this week, scoring 34 runs in a three-game series sweep. LA’s dominant showing against Miami brought the team’s win streak to five as the Dodgers improved to an NL West-leading 21-10 record. However, Los Angeles’ second baseman Tommy Edman suffered an ankle injury against the Marlins in Tuesday’s matchup.

Edman was forced to miss Wednesday’s game against Miami and now the team announced he’s out of Friday’s lineup as the Dodgers begin a three-game series against the Braves in Atlanta, per Dodgers Nation on X.

Edman tweaked his ankle while running the bases in the sixth inning of Tuesday’s game. Manager Dave Roberts offered an optimistic take on the ailment, suggesting the injury isn’t serious. The Dodgers expected Edman to return to the lineup for Friday’s matchup against the Braves. While he won’t be able to play in that game, the team considers it likely he’ll be back during the series in Atlanta.

Dodgers second baseman Tommy Edman sidelined for Friday’s game

As expected, the Dodgers have started off the 2025 season hot. The team has a 1.5 game lead over the second-place San Diego Padres in the division entering play on Friday. While LA dropped three straight games last week, the club rebounded nicely, stringing together five consecutive victories. The Dodgers have gone 10-4 over the last two weeks.

Edman has been a significant contributor to the team’s success so far this season. The seventh-year veteran is slashing .252/.295/.523 and he’s added some pop to his bat with eight home runs, 24 RBI and 19 runs scored. Edman boasts a 129 OPS+ and 1.1 bWAR through 30 games. The ankle injury forced him to miss his first action of the season.

Edman made his Major League debut with the St. Louis Cardinals back in 2019. He established himself as a solid contributor with a dependable bat and excellent glove while in St. Louis. Last season, the Cardinals traded Edman to the Dodgers at the deadline. He had been recovering from wrist surgery and made his 2024 season debut in August.

Edman played in 37 regular season games for the Dodgers last year before turning it on in the playoffs. He was named MVP of the National League Championship Series, in which LA beat the New York Mets to advance to the World Series. The Dodgers ultimately beat the New York Yankees for the title. During the offseason, LA signed Edman to a five-year, $74 million contract.