The Los Angeles Dodgers rolled to the massive 15-2 rout of the Miami Marlins Tuesday. Reporters missed a key update after the game involving Tommy Edman, however.

The second baseman tweaked his ankle late in the game. Edman's injury took place during the sixth inning. David Vassegh of 570 AM Los Angeles noted, however, that no questions got asked about the ailment.

Edman injured himself running bases. However, Vassegh pointed out a likely reason why the question got missed during his broadcast.

The veteran Edman's injury occurred during a massive L.A. lead. The assumption became Dave Roberts pulled his starters including Edman. Los Angeles led 11-1 at the time of the injury. Edman sat for a different reason, though.

Did the Dodgers play Tommy Edman Wednesday vs. Marlins?

Edman is sitting the Wednesday afternoon contest in the third game of this series at Chavez Ravine.

The 29-year-old played in every regular season contest this season before Wednesday. Edman has dealt with a litany of injuries for the last eight years.

He missed the remainder of 2023 after undergoing arthroscopic wrist surgery. Edman starred for the St. Louis Cardinals at that time and played 137 total games. Edman's injury pileup includes shoulder, hamstring, quadriceps and knee injuries since 2017. Edman eventually signed a five-year, $74 million deal to join the Dodgers in Dec. 2024.

Edman smacked one hit on two at-bats during the Tuesday romp. He drove three runners home off his base hit. Edman stole one base too and scored one run.

The second base man has delivered 28 hits, 19 runs and has 24 RBIs this season. That's through 111 at-bat attempts. Edman ripped three hits back on April 18 in Arlington against the Texas Rangers. He also touched home plate twice in that 3-0 shutout win.

Edman has chipped a combined three hits in the last four days — including from the Pittsburgh Pirates series. His Dodgers are riding a four-game winning streak before the third contest against the Marlins.