Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Tyler Glasnow is still in line to start in Game 4 of the NLDS against the Philadelphia Phillies. Even after he made a surprise appearance in the Dodgers’ 5-3 victory in Game 1, his first relief outing since 2018.

Glasnow pitched an inning and a third in relief of Shohei Ohtani on Saturday, racking up five outs over the seventh and eighth innings while striking out two batters, walking two batters, allowing one hit and leaving the game without giving up an earned run.

He was fresh coming into the appearance after he did not pitch during the Dodgers’ two-game NL Wild Card Series victory over the Cincinnati Reds.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told the media that he will still be giving the ball to Glasnow for Thursday night’s Game 4 despite his outing on Saturday, if the game is even necessary with the Dodgers holding a 1-0 lead in the best-of-five series.

He will have four days of rest leading into Thursday’s game, which is more than enough for him.

Glasnow made 18 appearances in the 2025 regular season, boasting a 4-3 record with a 3.19 ERA and a 1.10 WHIP with 106 strikeouts in 90.1 innings.

The 32 year-old has a 2-6 record in 11 career postseason appearances, sporting a 5.51 ERA with a 1.50 WHIP and 106 strikeouts in 47.1 innings in his time with the Tampa Bay Rays prior to joining the Dodgers in 2024.

Glasnow made 22 appearances for the Dodgers in 2024 before an injury ended his season prematurely. He went 9-6 with a 3.49 ERA and a 1.16 WHIP with 168 strikeouts. He was unavailable for the 2024 postseason as the Dodgers made their run to a World Series victory.

The Dodgers will take the field next on Monday, Oct. 6 for Game 2 of the NLDS against the Philadelphia Phillies for a 6:08 p.m. EST clash. They will look to take a 2-0 series lead on the road at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia before the series shifts over to Los Angeles for Games 3 and 4.