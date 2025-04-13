Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani is working his way into being ready to pitch. Ohtani is rumored to be ready to pitch now for the team if needed, per USA Today. He has been dealing with an elbow problem that dates back to last season.

Ohtani is likely to not pitch immediately. He is expected to take the mound closer to the All-Star break, per the outlet.

The versatile star completed some bullpen sessions in recent days for the Dodgers. Ohtani spoke positively about how that was going.

The Dodgers are having an excellent season so far with Ohtani as a hitter only. Los Angeles is 11-5, although the team got whipped 16-0 by the Chicago Cubs on Saturday.

Ohtani is batting .295 this season with four home runs. He was last used as a pitcher when he played for the Los Angeles Angels. As an Angel, Ohtani started 86 games on the mound.

The Dodgers are looking to return to the World Series

Los Angeles is working with several quality pitchers this season, so Ohtani may not be needed to help much on the mound. Yoshinobu Yamamoto is proving to be the ace of the staff. Rookie Roki Sasaki has shown flashes of brilliance at times.

The Dodgers hope to return to the World Series this season. Los Angeles has certainly spent a lot of money toward a second championship in as many years. Los Angeles added Sasaki, Blake Snell and closer Tanner Scott before the season began.

Ohtani hasn't recorded a single inning of work as pitcher since he joined the club. This was primarily due to the slugger's elbow injury. Ohtani had surgery on his elbow following a tear he suffered in 2023. That injury seems to be healing well.

The team is clearly being cautious by letting Ohtani continue to work slowly with his pitching. Dodgers fans don't want anything bad to happen to their star. He is considered the centerpiece of the club's offense.

The Dodgers play the Chicago Cubs again on Sunday.