The Los Angeles Dodgers are once again on top of the NL West, clinching the division for the fourth straight year and the 12th time in the last 13 seasons. Dave Roberts has guided his club into the MLB playoffs with a rotation that looks as dangerous as any in baseball. Since Aug. 1, Dodgers starters have dominated with an MLB-best 2.81 ERA, piling up 327 strikeouts while holding opponents to a .194 batting average. That performance, paired with Roberts’ confidence, signals trouble for any Wild Card team that crosses their path.

Dave Roberts has not been shy about praising his pitchers. “This is as good as I’ve had a starting staff going into the postseason,’’ Roberts said. “By far.’’ His words carry weight. The Dodgers have rolled into October before with depth, but rarely with this kind of dominance at the front end. That dominance starts with Yoshinobu Yamamoto. He continues to prove himself as a true ace in just his second major-league season. On Thursday, he gave up only four hits in six innings. He now owns a staggering 0.79 ERA in his last five starts, with 44 strikeouts across 34.1 innings.

Roberts also highlighted the difference in Yamamoto’s demeanor. “For me, the thing that’s impressed me the most is there’s unwavering confidence now,’’ he said. “He knows that when he’s on the mound, he’s the best option. He’s the best pitcher, and the players know that.’’ That certainty transforms a strong staff into a terrifying one.

The Dodgers know they are the target in the MLB playoffs. It could be a Wild Card opponent in the opening round, the Philadelphia Phillies in a possible NLDS matchup, or whoever emerges deeper in October. Every challenger will be aiming to bring them down. Roberts acknowledged the grind of always being hunted, but he embraced it as part of the Dodgers’ identity. “It’s no secret that you either love or hate the Dodgers,’’ he said. “And every team we play, they're doing everything they can to beat us.’’

Now, as October looms, the Dodgers look aligned. They look confident and ready. With a staff this sharp and a manager this sure, the NL West champions may be staring at a dynasty determined to make more history, but who in October can stop them?