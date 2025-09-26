The Los Angeles Dodgers have once again claimed the National League West, their 12th division title in 13 seasons, with Thursday’s 8-0 blowout of the Arizona Diamondbacks. Closing the curtain on a stellar career, Clayton Kershaw claimed his 14th NL West title in his final season.

After the victory, Kershaw classically celebrated the division title, shirtless and soaking in the moment with teammates Max Muncy, Blake Snell, and others.

David Vassegh, covering postgame TV and radio, asked Kershaw if he wanted his shirt back from the top of his head.

“No, I don’t want my shirt back,” Kershaw replied. “I don’t want goggles, I don’t want a shirt, I hardly want pants, Dave.”

At 37, Kershaw has been the heartbeat of the Dodgers’ golden era, racking up three Cy Young Awards and lifting two World Series trophies in 2020 and 2024. This season, Kershaw boasts a 10-2 record with a 3.52 ERA and 77 strikeouts, defying the toll of shoulder, knee, and toe surgeries over the past two years. Ever the team player, he even volunteered to pitch out of the bullpen in the postseason for the first time in six years, just to stay at the center of Los Angeles' chase for another title.

The road to the division title wasn’t exactly a straight shot. The Dodgers' pitching staff suffered significant injuries, forcing the team to deploy 39 different arms, just one shy of the franchise single-season record of 40. Only two pitchers have made 20 or more starts this season.

At bat, the Dodgers’ main guns carried the weight for the team. Shohei Ohtani, the two-way superstar, tied his career high with 54 home runs and may well contend for another MVP award. Shortstop Mookie Betts, recovering from an early-season illness, catcher Will Smith, and right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto, in his second U.S. season, all cleared the four-win mark. Not only that, Yamamoto blanked the opposition for six innings in the clincher, finishing with a 0.79 ERA over his final 34 1/3 innings and crossing 200 strikeouts on the season.

Looking ahead to the postseason, the Dodgers need 13 wins to reach a potential World Series, up from 11 last year. Despite struggles earlier in the season, including injuries, lineup inconsistencies, and an offense that underperformed relative to their offseason spending, the team enters October playing some of its best baseball.

This weekend, the Dodgers will hit the road to finish the regular season with a three-game set against the Seattle Mariners.